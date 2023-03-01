Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

MAR 01, 2023

Meet Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' Jury

Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards is all set to dazzle again on the 7th of April this year

Ranveer Singh Instagram

All set to return

Pinkvilla recorded a footprint of over 1 billion across internet and social media during its first edition. The award show had India’s top style icons like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Kartik Aaryan

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2022

Last year’s super stylish actor male award went to Sidharth Malhotra

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Super stylish actor male

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan won last year’s super stylish actress female award

Super stylish actress female

Manish Malhotra is one of the finest Indian fashion designers. He has even styled costumes for many movies and celebrities. He is part of the jury this year

Source:  Manish Malhotra Instagram

Manish Malhotra

Known for hits like Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na, Farah Khan is a renowned filmmaker and choreographer

Source: Farah Khan Instagram

Farah Khan

Vintage actress Manisha Koirala acted in many popular movies. Her most recent work was in Shehzada

Source: Manisha Koirala Instagram

Manisha Koirala

Source: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Anaita Shroff Adajania

Anaita Shroff Adajania is an Indian fashion stylist and actress. She has styled for films like Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail

Actress and model, Sonali Bendre is known for her work in many Bollywood classics as well as Telugu films

Source: Sonali Bendre Instagram

Sonali Bendre

Eka Lakhani is an Indian fashion designer. She has designed costumes for directors like Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam for their movies

Source: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Eka Lakhani

