MAR 01, 2023
Meet Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' Jury
Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards is all set to dazzle again on the 7th of April this year
Ranveer Singh Instagram
All set to return
Pinkvilla recorded a footprint of over 1 billion across internet and social media during its first edition. The award show had India’s top style icons like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Kartik Aaryan
Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2022
Last year’s super stylish actor male award went to Sidharth Malhotra
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Super stylish actor male
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan won last year’s super stylish actress female award
Super stylish actress female
Manish Malhotra is one of the finest Indian fashion designers. He has even styled costumes for many movies and celebrities. He is part of the jury this year
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Manish Malhotra
Known for hits like Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na, Farah Khan is a renowned filmmaker and choreographer
Source: Farah Khan Instagram
Farah Khan
Vintage actress Manisha Koirala acted in many popular movies. Her most recent work was in Shehzada
Source: Manisha Koirala Instagram
Manisha Koirala
Source: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
Anaita Shroff Adajania
Anaita Shroff Adajania is an Indian fashion stylist and actress. She has styled for films like Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail
Actress and model, Sonali Bendre is known for her work in many Bollywood classics as well as Telugu films
Source: Sonali Bendre Instagram
Sonali Bendre
Eka Lakhani is an Indian fashion designer. She has designed costumes for directors like Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam for their movies
Source: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Eka Lakhani
