Meet the cast of medical rom-com Doctor Slump
"Doctor Slump," a Netflix K-drama, unfolds a romantic-comedy narrative about successful doctors and former rivals, Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul, as they navigate a pivotal career crossroads
Image credits: JTBC
Title and Genre
Park Hyung-sik portrays Yeo Jeong-woo, a renowned plastic surgeon, while Park Shin-hye takes on the role of Nam Ha-neul, an intelligent anesthesiologist and bookworm.
Image credits: JTBC
Main Characters
Despite their high-achiever status, Jeong-woo and Ha-neul face a career dilemma, propelling them to reconsider their professional paths and leading to a rekindling of their connection.
Image credits: JTBC
Career Crossroads
The series explores the blossoming romance between Jeong-woo and Ha-neul as they reconnect over shared experiences and find common ground amid the challenges of their careers.
Romantic Development
Image credits: JTBC
Jeong-woo, initially known for his playfulness and popularity during medical school, becomes a celebrated plastic surgeon. However, a mysterious medical incident forces him to confront rock bottom.
Park Hyung-sik's Character
Image credits: JTBC
Park Shin-hye's Character
Image credits: JTBC
Nam Ha-neul, an intelligent bookworm, clashes with Jeong-woo due to her serious approach to studies. She realizes dissatisfaction with her life, leading to a pivotal career and personal reevaluation.
Yoon Park portrays Bin Dae-young, a plastic surgeon with a one-sided rivalry with Jeong-woo. Kong Seong-ha plays Lee Hong-ran, an anesthesiologist and Ha-neul’s best friend.
Supporting Characters
Image credits: JTBC
The new trailer showcases flashbacks from Jeong-woo and Ha-neul's school days, their unexpected adult reunion in 2024, and a comical hug scene. Their evolving relationship is central to the narrative.
Trailer Highlights
Image credits: JTBC
As Jeong-woo and Ha-neul spend more time together, they question the reasons behind their growing reliance on each other despite past rivalries, creating a dynamic and intriguing storyline.
Character Reflection
Image: NETFLIX
"Doctor Slump" premieres on January 17 at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC. Netflix will also stream the series in selected regions, providing global access to this engaging K-drama.
Premiere and Streaming Details
Image: NETFLIX