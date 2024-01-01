Heading 3

January 12, 2024

Meet the cast of medical rom-com Doctor Slump

"Doctor Slump," a Netflix K-drama, unfolds a romantic-comedy narrative about successful doctors and former rivals, Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul, as they navigate a pivotal career crossroads

Title and Genre

Park Hyung-sik portrays Yeo Jeong-woo, a renowned plastic surgeon, while Park Shin-hye takes on the role of Nam Ha-neul, an intelligent anesthesiologist and bookworm.

Main Characters

Despite their high-achiever status, Jeong-woo and Ha-neul face a career dilemma, propelling them to reconsider their professional paths and leading to a rekindling of their connection.

Career Crossroads

The series explores the blossoming romance between Jeong-woo and Ha-neul as they reconnect over shared experiences and find common ground amid the challenges of their careers.

Romantic Development

Jeong-woo, initially known for his playfulness and popularity during medical school, becomes a celebrated plastic surgeon. However, a mysterious medical incident forces him to confront rock bottom.

Park Hyung-sik's Character

Park Shin-hye's Character

Nam Ha-neul, an intelligent bookworm, clashes with Jeong-woo due to her serious approach to studies. She realizes dissatisfaction with her life, leading to a pivotal career and personal reevaluation.

Yoon Park portrays Bin Dae-young, a plastic surgeon with a one-sided rivalry with Jeong-woo. Kong Seong-ha plays Lee Hong-ran, an anesthesiologist and Ha-neul’s best friend.

Supporting Characters

The new trailer showcases flashbacks from Jeong-woo and Ha-neul's school days, their unexpected adult reunion in 2024, and a comical hug scene. Their evolving relationship is central to the narrative.

Trailer Highlights

As Jeong-woo and Ha-neul spend more time together, they question the reasons behind their growing reliance on each other despite past rivalries, creating a dynamic and intriguing storyline.

Character Reflection

"Doctor Slump" premieres on January 17 at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC. Netflix will also stream the series in selected regions, providing global access to this engaging K-drama.

Premiere and Streaming Details

