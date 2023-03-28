MAR 28, 2023

NTR 30 is an upcoming telugu movie, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni. Director Koratala Siva portrays NTR 30 to be a visionary film in the Indian movie industry
Source: NTR Arts Instagram
Source: NTR Arts Instagram
NTR 30 features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. This film marks Janhvi's debut in the South. Apart from Tarak and Janhvi, Prakash Raj will be seen in a pivotal role. It is rumored he will play the antagonist in the film
Cast
Jr. NTR is an Indian actor, singer, and television presenter who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. After the mammoth success of his movie RRR, his next venture NTR30, where he is playing the lead role has garnered immense interest
Source: Jr.NTR Instagram
Jr. NTR
Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with a commercial success drama Dhadak. She will be playing the female lead in NTR 30 and the movie will serve as her tollywood debut
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Jr.NTR Instagram
Director-Koratala Siva
Koratala Siva, Indian film director and screenwriter for Telugu cinema. Koratala has directed action drama films such as Mirchi (2013), Srimanthudu (2015), Janatha Garage (2016), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) and Acharya (2022)
Mythri Movie Makers have joined NTR 30 as one of the major producers of the film. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts have also joined hands for this project
Source: NTR Arts Instagram
Producers
Anirudh Ravichander is a remarkable composer, music producer, and singer in the Indian film industry, primarily in Tamil films. His debut song "Why This Kolaveri Di", composed in 2012 went viral garnering 300 million views on YouTube. He will be scoring the music for NTR 30
Source: NTR Arts Instagram
Music Producer
The mega-budget film will be sure to enthrall the audience. Allegedly, NTR30 will be made on a high scaled budget of around Rs 200-300 crores. NTR 30 is currently in its pre-production stage and will be released on 5 April 2024 worldwide
Source: NTR Arts Instagram
Budget & Release Date
Sabu Cyril is an Indian film production designer having worked in 116 feature films and 2500 ad films. He promised that he and his team would try and do justice to Koratala Siva's writing and his vision of filmmaking
Source: NTR Arts Instagram
Production designer
Yugandhar is an award winning creative director, visual effects supervisor & entrepreneur. Known for his VFX work in blockbusters like Rangasthalam, Maharshi, Ala Vaikuntapurramlo, he revealed that he and his team are approaching the best studios in the world for the film