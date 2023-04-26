Heading 3

Meet The Cast Of The Good Bad Mother

April 24, 2023

The Good Bad Mother portrays the journey of a mother and child who set out to find true happiness after coming across a life-changing experience 

New Healing Drama

Source: JTBC 

Take a look at everything you need to know about The Good Bad Mother

Everything You Need To Know

Source: Netflix

It is about the loss of happiness of a mother, Young Soon, who has no choice but to be a bad mother and he begins to dislike her. However, things change when Choi Kang Ho returns as a child to her

Plot

Source: JTBC 

Shim Na Yeon is working on this drama, famous for dramas like Beyond Evil and At Eighteen, both covering sensitive topics with heartfelt emotions

Director

Source: JTBC

Bae Se Young will add more flair to this drama as a scriptwriter. She is well-known for her sharp and ironic humour through the films Life is Beautiful, Extreme Job, and Intimate Strangers

Scriptwriter

Source: JTBC 

Ra Mi Ran takes on the role of Jin Young Soon, a bad mother. As a single parent, she has been living a tenacious life to protect her son. She runs a pig farm and often makes compromises under the burdens

Ra Mi Ran 

Source:Ra Mi Ran Instagram 

Lee Do Hyun transforms into Choi Kang Ho. He leads a fast and dignified life as a cold-blooded prosecutor due to his mother’s plan. However, he becomes a child due to an unexpected accident

Lee Do Hyun

Source: Lee Do Hyun Instagram 

Ahn Eun Jin as Lee Mi Joo is a strong character with a deep heart who can’t stand injustice. She returns to her hometown after burning all her bridges and becoming broke. Here, she faces a new challenge when she reunites with Kang Ho

Ahn Eun Jin

Source: Ahn Eun Jin Instagram 

The Good Bad Mother will release its first episode on Netflix on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. In total, there will be fourteen episodes of the K-drama, with new episodes arriving twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays 

Release Date

Source: JTBC

The supporting roles for the K-drama are; Yoo In Soo (Alchemy of Souls), Seo Yi Sook (The World of the Married), and Kim Won Hae (Through the Darkness). Jo Jin Woong (Signal) has been confirmed for a guest role

Supporting Roles

Source: JTBC

