Meet the Characters of Gyeongseong Creature

Jang Tae Sang, played by Park Seo Joon, is a self-made merchant running a thriving pawnshop. His life takes a dramatic turn when Commissioner Ishikawa imperils his wealth and influence, coercing him into a search for a missing woman named Myeong Ja
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Yoon Chae Ok, played by Han So Hee, a young sleuth, alongside her father, seeks her missing mother for a decade. She strikes a pact with Tae Sang: aiding Ishikawa’s search in exchange for help finding her mother. Their quest unveils a mysterious hospital, hinting at secrets beyond medical care
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Kwon Jun Taek, played by Wi Ha Joon, Tae Sang's long-time friend, covertly supports the Korean independence movement, leveraging his privileged background for noble causes against Japanese occupation
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Yukiko Maeda, played by Claudia Kim, stands as an enigmatic figure in Gyeongseong Creature, harboring connections to the ominous secrets veiled within Ongseong Hospital
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Yoon Joong Won, played by Jo Han Chul, came to Gyeongseong with his daughter Chae Ok in search of his missing wife and then joins forces with Tae Sang to infiltrate the Onseong Hospital
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Na Wol Daek, played by Kim Hae Sook, by Tae Sang's side since his mother's loss, plays a vital role in his thriving pawnshop. As Tae Sang delves into the hospital mystery, she remains the stronghold at the shop
Lieutenant Kota, played by Choi Young Joon, a commanding senior officer at Ongseong Hospital in Gyeongseong Creature, plays a pivotal role in the clandestine and sinister experiments conducted within
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Myeong Ja played by Ji Woo, a courtesan from Chunwol-gwan, once Ishikawa's mistress, has vanished without a trace
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Seishan aka Choi Seong Sim, played by Kang Malgeum, Chae Ok’s mother who is subjected to Japanese’s biological experiments
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Commissioner Ishikawa played by Kim Do Hyun, Yukiko Maeda's husband, serving as the head of Japanese police in Gyeongseong