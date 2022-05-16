Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

May 16, 2022

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly: Love story

Midnight In The Switchgrass

Image: Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020 while shooting in Peurto Rico

Following their return from the Peurto Rico shooting, Megan and MGK were clicked by paparazzi getting take out together in Calabasas

Image: Getty Images

Calabasas Outing

By May 2020, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly had sparked romance rumours while news about Fox's separation from Brian Austin Green were doing the rounds

May 2020

Image: Megan Fox Instagram

Soon after sparking romance rumours, Megan was seen getting cosy with MGK in his music video Bloody Valentine

Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

Bloody Valentine

Image: Getty Images

In June 2020, the couple was clicked by the paparazzi getting cosy at a Los Angeles bar, thus confirming their romance rumours

PDA Alert

Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020 after the singer dropped a black and white photo with his girlfriend

Instagram Official

Image: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly in his September 2020 interview with Howard Stern said that he fell in love "for the first time" when he met Fox

MGK's Confession

Image: Getty Images

Megan spoke about her romance with Kelly in an interview with Nylon and said, "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

Megan's words of love

Image:  Megan Fox Instagram

Megan gushed about Kelly in her Valentine's Day tribute as she wrote, "There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy."

Valentine's Day

Image: Megan Fox Instagram

Megan Fox and MGK announced their engagement on Instagram on January 11, 2022

Engagement

