Surabhi Redkar
May 16, 2022
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly: Love story
Midnight In The Switchgrass
Image: Getty Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020 while shooting in Peurto Rico
Following their return from the Peurto Rico shooting, Megan and MGK were clicked by paparazzi getting take out together in Calabasas
Image: Getty Images
Calabasas Outing
By May 2020, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly had sparked romance rumours while news about Fox's separation from Brian Austin Green were doing the rounds
May 2020
Image: Megan Fox Instagram
Soon after sparking romance rumours, Megan was seen getting cosy with MGK in his music video Bloody Valentine
Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram
Bloody Valentine
Image: Getty Images
In June 2020, the couple was clicked by the paparazzi getting cosy at a Los Angeles bar, thus confirming their romance rumours
PDA Alert
Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020 after the singer dropped a black and white photo with his girlfriend
Instagram Official
Image: Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly in his September 2020 interview with Howard Stern said that he fell in love "for the first time" when he met Fox
MGK's Confession
Image: Getty Images
Megan spoke about her romance with Kelly in an interview with Nylon and said, "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."
Megan's words of love
Image: Megan Fox Instagram
Megan gushed about Kelly in her Valentine's Day tribute as she wrote, "There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy."
Valentine's Day
Image: Megan Fox Instagram
Megan Fox and MGK announced their engagement on Instagram on January 11, 2022
Engagement
