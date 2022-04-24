Entertainment

April 25, 2022

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: PDA moments

Billboard Music Awards

Image: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took their PDA a notch higher as they held each other close and touched their tongues

When Machine Gun Kelly and Megan made a loved up appearance at the award show

Image: Getty Images

VMAS

When they enjoyed a group PDA moment with Kravis

Double date

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Megan supported the rocker as they attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles and showed off their love for each other on the red carpet

Image: Getty Images

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Image: Megan Fox Instagram

Megan posted this adorable picture with Machine Gun Kelly with an adorable caption

Valentines Day post

Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

Megan and Kelly posted this picture before heading out for a date night

Date night

Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

The pair went Instagram official with this picture. Kelly posted a photo on his Instagram of black-and-white mirror selfie of the couple sticking their tongues out

Instagram official

Image: Megan Fox Instagram

When Megan posted the picture of the duo cuddling during their trip

Cuddling

Image: Megan Fox Instagram

Megan adorably captioned this picture and said, “My heart is yours”

Megan's beautiful boy

Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

Gun Kelly posted this picture with Megan and wrote, "I wear your blood around my neck."

Pajama couple

