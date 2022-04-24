Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 25, 2022
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: PDA moments
Billboard Music Awards
Image: Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took their PDA a notch higher as they held each other close and touched their tongues
When Machine Gun Kelly and Megan made a loved up appearance at the award show
Image: Getty Images
VMAS
When they enjoyed a group PDA moment with Kravis
Double date
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Megan supported the rocker as they attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles and showed off their love for each other on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
iHeartRadio Music Awards
Image: Megan Fox Instagram
Megan posted this adorable picture with Machine Gun Kelly with an adorable caption
Valentines Day post
Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram
Megan and Kelly posted this picture before heading out for a date night
Date night
Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram
The pair went Instagram official with this picture. Kelly posted a photo on his Instagram of black-and-white mirror selfie of the couple sticking their tongues out
Instagram official
Image: Megan Fox Instagram
When Megan posted the picture of the duo cuddling during their trip
Cuddling
Image: Megan Fox Instagram
Megan adorably captioned this picture and said, “My heart is yours”
Megan's beautiful boy
Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram
Gun Kelly posted this picture with Megan and wrote, "I wear your blood around my neck."
Pajama couple
