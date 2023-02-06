FEB 06, 2023
Megastar Chiranjeevi's
Net worth
Megastar Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Tollywood. Let us take a look at some expensive possessions by the Acharya star, which are a part of his net worth.
A true legend
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
The Telugu heartthrob and his loved ones live in a luxurious bungalow spread across 25,000-plus sq feet in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.
A lavish bungalow
The Acharya star also has a special fondness for cars and enjoys an exquisite collection of four-wheelers parked in his garage.
An expensive car-collection
He further owns a private jet, which he uses for his professional and personal commitments.
A private jet
In addition to this, Chiranjeevi also collaborated with his brother Nagendra Babu to start his own production banner with the name Anjana Productions.
The production banner
The Indra star also diversified by investing in Indian Super League, a football league, along with Nagarjuna and Sachin Tendulkar.
Co-owner of ISL team
As part of his philanthropic outreach he established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust back in 1998, which is responsible for blood and eye banks across the country.
Blood and eye banks
The star is also associated with several brand endorsements and draws a hefty sum for these advertisements.
Brand endorsements
If the reports are to be believed, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor earns around Rs 40 to 50 crore per movie.
Movie remuneration
Over the years, Chiranjeevi has reportedly created an impressive net worth of approximately Rs 1650 crores.
Total net worth
