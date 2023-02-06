Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 06, 2023

Megastar Chiranjeevi's
 Net worth

Megastar Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Tollywood. Let us take a look at some expensive possessions by the Acharya star, which are a part of his net worth.

A true legend

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

The Telugu heartthrob and his loved ones live in a luxurious bungalow spread across 25,000-plus sq feet in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. 

A lavish bungalow

The Acharya star also has a special fondness for cars and enjoys an exquisite collection of four-wheelers parked in his garage.

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

An expensive car-collection

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

He further owns a private jet, which he uses for his professional and personal commitments.

A private jet

In addition to this, Chiranjeevi also collaborated with his brother Nagendra Babu to start his own production banner with the name Anjana Productions. 

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The production banner

The Indra star also diversified by investing in Indian Super League, a football league, along with Nagarjuna and Sachin Tendulkar.

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram 

Co-owner of ISL team

As part of his philanthropic outreach he established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust back in 1998, which is responsible for blood and eye banks across the country.

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram 

Blood and eye banks

The star is also associated with several brand endorsements and draws a hefty sum for these advertisements.

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Brand endorsements

If the reports are to be believed, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor earns around Rs 40 to 50 crore per movie.

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Movie remuneration

Over the years, Chiranjeevi has reportedly created an impressive net worth of approximately Rs 1650 crores.

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Total net worth

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here