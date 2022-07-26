Heading 3

Meghan & Harry: Bombshells from new book

According to Tom Bower's new book, Queen Elizabeth was allegedly thankful that Meghan Markle didn't attend Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip

The book has also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly had a fallout with Victoria and David Beckham and accused them of leaking stories to the press

Rift With Beckhams

As per the book, Duchess Camilla passed a comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie as she allegedly remarked, "Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?"

Duchess Camilla

Tom Bower's book claims Meghan Markle pushed Prince Harry to compare her plight with Princess Diana's

Princess Diana

The book claims Prince Harry's friends weren't too fond of him dating Meghan Markle who called them out on sexist jokes

Prince Harry's Friends

A Royal aide reportedly told Tom Bower about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future and allegedly predicted that their marriage will end in tears

Royal Aide

Meghan Markle was allegedly upset with Vanity Fair after the 2017 cover interview focused on her ties with Prince Harry and not her career

Duchess of Sussex

Harry and Meghan were allegedly furious after the Palace denied all of their demands on the Platinum Jubilee weekend claims the book

Platinum Jubilee

Prince Charles apparently played a key role in denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee event

Prince Charles

Bower's new book claims that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles allegedly hoped for Meghan Markle to reconcile with her father before the wedding

Meghan's Father

