Meghan & Harry: Bombshells from new book
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
According to Tom Bower's new book, Queen Elizabeth was allegedly thankful that Meghan Markle didn't attend Prince Philip's funeral
The book has also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly had a fallout with Victoria and David Beckham and accused them of leaking stories to the press
As per the book, Duchess Camilla passed a comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie as she allegedly remarked, "Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?"
Tom Bower's book claims Meghan Markle pushed Prince Harry to compare her plight with Princess Diana's
The book claims Prince Harry's friends weren't too fond of him dating Meghan Markle who called them out on sexist jokes
A Royal aide reportedly told Tom Bower about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future and allegedly predicted that their marriage will end in tears
Meghan Markle was allegedly upset with Vanity Fair after the 2017 cover interview focused on her ties with Prince Harry and not her career
Harry and Meghan were allegedly furious after the Palace denied all of their demands on the Platinum Jubilee weekend claims the book
Prince Charles apparently played a key role in denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee event
Bower's new book claims that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles allegedly hoped for Meghan Markle to reconcile with her father before the wedding
