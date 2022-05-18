Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 19, 2022
Meghan Markle's inspirational quotes
On getting dressed up
Image: Getty Images
"You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women"
"You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are"
Image: Getty Images
On accepting yourself
"I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship"
On falling in love
Image: Getty Images
"Make a choice: continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding, or you find your identity independent of it"
Image: Getty Images
To be yourself
Image: Getty Images
"I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul and fuels my purpose"
On career aspirations
Image: Getty Images
"You draw your own box. You introduce yourself as who you are. You create the identity you want for yourself"
On rejecting labels
Image: Getty Images
"Don’t give it five minutes if you’re not going to give it five years"
Finding your passion
Image: Getty Images
"We just need to be kinder to ourselves. If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be?"
Being Kind
Image: Getty Images
"I think the biggest part of being a girl boss in the office, at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value"
Finding your value
Image: Getty Images
"Women don't need to find their voice. They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen"
On women empowerment
