Meghana Raj Sarja with little Raayan

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 12, 2022

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Meghana Raj and little Raayan are two rockstars in shades in this groovy picture

Sunglasses Kinda Sunday!

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Are they not the cutest mother and son duo in this monochrome picture

Weekend snuggles

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Meghana Raj wished his little bundle of joy a happy birthday with an adorable set of monochrome photographs

Raayan turns 2

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Little Raayan's adorable clip with his mommy dear will surely bring a smile to your face

Hugs and kisses

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

In this clip, Raayan repeated after his mother, 'Amma'. However, by the end he remembers his dad, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and says 'Appa'

When Raayan remembered 'Appa'

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Check out this video of Meghana helping Raayan practice his first few words like Amma and Appa

First words

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Raayan chewed on a stunning piece of jewelry as he underwent his teething phase and mom Meghna was all smiles

Teething on jewelry

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Christmas festivities were all about love and light for Meghana and her firstborn last year

Love and light always!

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Another photograph from Meghana and Raayan's Christmas back in 2021

Christmas miracle

Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram

Meghana and Raayan posed in front of a portrait of the late Chiranjeevi Sarja after what looks like the Mundan ceremony

Remembering Appa

