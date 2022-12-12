DEC 12, 2022
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Meghana Raj and little Raayan are two rockstars in shades in this groovy picture
Sunglasses Kinda Sunday!
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Are they not the cutest mother and son duo in this monochrome picture
Weekend snuggles
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Meghana Raj wished his little bundle of joy a happy birthday with an adorable set of monochrome photographs
Raayan turns 2
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Little Raayan's adorable clip with his mommy dear will surely bring a smile to your face
Hugs and kisses
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
In this clip, Raayan repeated after his mother, 'Amma'. However, by the end he remembers his dad, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and says 'Appa'
When Raayan remembered 'Appa'
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Check out this video of Meghana helping Raayan practice his first few words like Amma and Appa
First words
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Raayan chewed on a stunning piece of jewelry as he underwent his teething phase and mom Meghna was all smiles
Teething on jewelry
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Christmas festivities were all about love and light for Meghana and her firstborn last year
Love and light always!
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Another photograph from Meghana and Raayan's Christmas back in 2021
Christmas miracle
Image: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
Meghana and Raayan posed in front of a portrait of the late Chiranjeevi Sarja after what looks like the Mundan ceremony
Remembering Appa
