Pujya Doss

November 8, 2023

Entertainment

Memorable Park Seo Joon K-drama roles

Park Seo Joon is one of Korea’s hottest actors. After making his entertainment industry debut in Bang Yong Guk’s I Remember music video, he garnered tons of attention

Image: October Films

He debuted with a role in Dream High School 2 in 2012. Since then, the star has starred in many K-dramas and movies. Here are the most memorable roles of Park Seo Joon

Image: KBS2

In Itaewon Class, Park Seo-Joon plays Park Sae-ro-yi, a troubled young man who runs a bar after his release from prison

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? tells the story of narcissistic vice-chairman Lee Young-Joon (Park Seo-Joon) who is fighting to keep Kim Mi-so, his secretary of nine years, from quitting

Image: tvN

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Fight For My Way follows a group of young adults who find themselves being the underdogs in the careers they are pursuing. Park Seo Joon's character Ko Dong-man is a mixed-martial arts instructor

Image: KBS

Fight For My Way

Period dramas are a hugely popular genre in South Korean entertainment. It is not a surprise that Park Seo-Joon has a role like this under his belt as well. Park plays Moo-Myung, a lower-class member of society 

Image: KBS2

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Record Of Youth is about three adults trying to make it in the fashion industry. Park Seo-Joon only has a small cameo in Record Of Youth, but fans were happy to see him on the show

Image: tvN

Record Of Youth

She Was Pretty is an adorable comedy with its core message being that there is more to someone than their looks. Park Seo-Joon plays Ji Sung-Joon, an arrogant but likable chief editor of a fashion magazine

Image: MBC

She Was Pretty

Kill Me, Heal Me was a critical and fan success in South Korea. It tackles topics such as disassociative identity disorder and child abuse. The show balances comedy and more serious topics

Image: MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me

A Witch's Love has similar themes to the earlier seasons of TV Land's Younger, since the main relationship is between characters with a sizeable age difference

Image: tvN

A Witch's Love

