Memorable Park Seo Joon K-drama roles
Park Seo Joon is one of Korea’s hottest actors. After making his entertainment industry debut in Bang Yong Guk’s I Remember music video, he garnered tons of attention
Image: October Films
He debuted with a role in Dream High School 2 in 2012. Since then, the star has starred in many K-dramas and movies. Here are the most memorable roles of Park Seo Joon
Image: KBS2
In Itaewon Class, Park Seo-Joon plays Park Sae-ro-yi, a troubled young man who runs a bar after his release from prison
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? tells the story of narcissistic vice-chairman Lee Young-Joon (Park Seo-Joon) who is fighting to keep Kim Mi-so, his secretary of nine years, from quitting
Image: tvN
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?
Fight For My Way follows a group of young adults who find themselves being the underdogs in the careers they are pursuing. Park Seo Joon's character Ko Dong-man is a mixed-martial arts instructor
Image: KBS
Fight For My Way
Period dramas are a hugely popular genre in South Korean entertainment. It is not a surprise that Park Seo-Joon has a role like this under his belt as well. Park plays Moo-Myung, a lower-class member of society
Image: KBS2
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Record Of Youth is about three adults trying to make it in the fashion industry. Park Seo-Joon only has a small cameo in Record Of Youth, but fans were happy to see him on the show
Image: tvN
Record Of Youth
She Was Pretty is an adorable comedy with its core message being that there is more to someone than their looks. Park Seo-Joon plays Ji Sung-Joon, an arrogant but likable chief editor of a fashion magazine
Image: MBC
She Was Pretty
Kill Me, Heal Me was a critical and fan success in South Korea. It tackles topics such as disassociative identity disorder and child abuse. The show balances comedy and more serious topics
Image: MBC
Kill Me, Heal Me
A Witch's Love has similar themes to the earlier seasons of TV Land's Younger, since the main relationship is between characters with a sizeable age difference
Image: tvN
A Witch's Love