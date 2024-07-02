Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 entertainment

JUly 02, 2024

Memorable Songs Of Sooraj Barjatya Films


This evergreen romantic rendition was crooned by S.P. Balasubramanyam and Lata Mangeshkar and is celebrated even today!

 Dil Deewana, Maine Pyaar Kiya 

Image: IMDb 

A Shaadi Essential song even today; this peppy track featured Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan, sung by S.P. Balasubramanyam and Lata Mangeshkar 

Image: IMDb 

Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

A song that every desi girl has grooved to at least once in their life; with super catchy lyrics and mesmerizing tunes 

Image: IMDb 

 Chocolate-Lime Juice, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

A soulful romantic ballad featuring the sizzling chemistry of Salman Khan And Bhagyashree In their debut film

 Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, Maine Pyaar Kiya

Image: IMDb 

Another soothing track, with stunning visuals and great chemistry; featuring the iconic Jodi, Madhuri, and Salman

Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

Image: IMDb 

The tune pops up right in your head as soon as you hear someone mention this iconic track

Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi, Maine Pyaar Kiya 

Image: IMDb 

This evergreen song has been crooned by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu

Chote Chote Bhaiyo Ke Bade Bhaiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain 

Image: IMDb 

Sung by many stalwarts such as Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Anuradha Paudwal, this traditional track is unforgettable!

 Mhare Hiwda Mein Naache Mor, Hum Saath Saath Hain 

Image: IMDb 

This Hindi romantic song perfectly defines the Indian wedding vibe and describes it beautifully; featuring Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles

Do Anjaane Ajnabi, Vivah 

Image: IMDb 

Evergreen Saga!

Image: IMDb 

Sooraj Barjatya’s films will always hold a special place in every Indian’s heart; there are many more iconic Sooraj Barjatya film tracks, ranging from romantic ballads to classical tracks 

