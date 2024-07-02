Heading 3
Memorable Songs Of Sooraj Barjatya Films
This evergreen romantic rendition was crooned by S.P. Balasubramanyam and Lata Mangeshkar and is celebrated even today!
Dil Deewana, Maine Pyaar Kiya
A Shaadi Essential song even today; this peppy track featured Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan, sung by S.P. Balasubramanyam and Lata Mangeshkar
Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun
A song that every desi girl has grooved to at least once in their life; with super catchy lyrics and mesmerizing tunes
Chocolate-Lime Juice, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun
A soulful romantic ballad featuring the sizzling chemistry of Salman Khan And Bhagyashree In their debut film
Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, Maine Pyaar Kiya
Another soothing track, with stunning visuals and great chemistry; featuring the iconic Jodi, Madhuri, and Salman
Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun
The tune pops up right in your head as soon as you hear someone mention this iconic track
Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi, Maine Pyaar Kiya
This evergreen song has been crooned by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu
Chote Chote Bhaiyo Ke Bade Bhaiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain
Sung by many stalwarts such as Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Anuradha Paudwal, this traditional track is unforgettable!
Mhare Hiwda Mein Naache Mor, Hum Saath Saath Hain
This Hindi romantic song perfectly defines the Indian wedding vibe and describes it beautifully; featuring Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles
Do Anjaane Ajnabi, Vivah
Evergreen Saga!
Sooraj Barjatya’s films will always hold a special place in every Indian’s heart; there are many more iconic Sooraj Barjatya film tracks, ranging from romantic ballads to classical tracks
