Heading 3
Men take style cues from Varun Dhawan
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun never fails to impress his fans with his style statements and also never shies away from experimenting and this look is proof of it
What a poser
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor added a silver, blingy blazer to a casual look. This look should be added for your next weekend party
Hey Handsome
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun opted for a white shirt and black trousers. He completed his look with a black blazer and matching tie and formal shoes
Suit up
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He is one of those few people who can slay in both formal and informal clothing. Here, he donned the combination of brown and white
So stylish
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Here’s a black ethnic look for the next Diwali card party!
Bewitching in black
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun picked a beautiful white ensemble and we are loving it!
Glistening in white
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The JugJugg Jeeyo actor looked dapper in a black pantsuit with a white shirt and a cute black bow
Kukkad Kamal Da
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He looked suave in this all-blue attire. He completed his look with chunky boots
Hottie in town
Varun always blends style and comfort together and this look is proof of it
Oo La La
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The star slays in yellow traditional attire with trendy sunglasses
Sunshine
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Ayan’s bond