Men take style cues from Varun Dhawan

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 23, 2022

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun never fails to impress his fans with his style statements and also never shies away from experimenting and this look is proof of it

What a poser

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The actor added a silver, blingy blazer to a casual look. This look should be added for your next weekend party

Hey Handsome

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun opted for a white shirt and black trousers. He completed his look with a black blazer and matching tie and formal shoes

Suit up

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

He is one of those few people who can slay in both formal and informal clothing. Here, he donned the combination of brown and white

So stylish

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Here’s a black ethnic look for the next Diwali card party!

Bewitching in black

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun picked a beautiful white ensemble and we are loving it!

Glistening in white

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The JugJugg Jeeyo actor looked dapper in a black pantsuit with a white shirt and a cute black bow

Kukkad Kamal Da

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

He looked suave in this all-blue attire. He completed his look with chunky boots

Hottie in town

Varun always blends style and comfort together and this look is proof of it

Oo La La

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The star slays in yellow traditional attire with trendy sunglasses

Sunshine

