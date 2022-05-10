Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 10, 2022
Messiest Hollywood divorces
Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock
Image: Getty Images
Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon after 7 years of marriage. However, in July it was revealed the singer had to pay her ex nearly USD 200,000 per month in spousal and child support
Nicole revealed she was “shocked” when Tom filed for divorce in February 2001. The marriage lasted 11 years and the former couple shared two adopted children
Image: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
In perhaps the messiest divorce in recent memory, Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard are currently fighting it out in court in a USD 100 million defamation case
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Image: Getty Images
The once-power couple announced their split in September 2016, after having six kids together. Following the divorce, the pair faced a nasty custody battle, which continues today
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Image: Getty Images
Kim and Kris tied the knot in a lavish ceremony only to call it quits 72 days later. Kim filed for divorce but the drama dragged on as he insisted on getting an annulment rather than a divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Image: Getty Images
After a pretty messy two-year marriage, the singer filed for divorce in November 2006. They finalized the split in July 2007, with shared custody of sons Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Image: Getty Images
They seemed like Hollywood’s “golden couple” but rumors that the pair were having some marital troubles started rising. Brad and Jennifer announced their divorce shortly thereafter
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
Image: Getty Images
The couple, who divorced in July 2012, reportedly couldn't see eye-to-eye on whether to raise their daughter through Scientology parenting
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
Image: Getty Images
The One Tree Hill cast-mates, who were also an on-screen couple, tied the knot in 2005 and got divorced five months later. "I feel hurt, humiliated and broken-hearted," Bush later said
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray
Image: Getty Images
When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits in 2021, West made a series of social media posts about their impending divorce and Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
