Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 10, 2022

Heading 3

Messiest Hollywood divorces

Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock

Image: Getty Images

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon after 7 years of marriage. However, in July it was revealed the singer had to pay her ex nearly USD 200,000 per month in spousal and child support

Nicole revealed she was “shocked” when Tom filed for divorce in February 2001. The marriage lasted 11 years and the former couple shared two adopted children

Image: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

In perhaps the messiest divorce in recent memory, Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard are currently fighting it out in court in a USD 100 million defamation case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Image: Getty Images

The once-power couple announced their split in September 2016, after having six kids together. Following the divorce, the pair faced a nasty custody battle, which continues today

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Image: Getty Images

Kim and Kris tied the knot in a lavish ceremony only to call it quits 72 days later. Kim filed for divorce but the drama dragged on as he insisted on getting an annulment rather than a divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Image: Getty Images

After a pretty messy two-year marriage, the singer filed for divorce in November 2006. They finalized the split in July 2007, with shared custody of sons Preston and Jayden

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Image: Getty Images

They seemed like Hollywood’s “golden couple” but rumors that the pair were having some marital troubles started rising. Brad and Jennifer announced their divorce shortly thereafter

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Image: Getty Images

The couple, who divorced in July 2012, reportedly couldn't see eye-to-eye on whether to raise their daughter through Scientology parenting

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Image: Getty Images

The One Tree Hill cast-mates, who were also an on-screen couple, tied the knot in 2005 and got divorced five months later. "I feel hurt, humiliated and broken-hearted," Bush later said

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray

Image: Getty Images

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits in 2021, West made a series of social media posts about their impending divorce and Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Amber Heard Testimony Big reveals

Click Here