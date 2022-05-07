Entertainment

May 08, 2022

At the Met Gala 2022: Best inside photos

Lizzo & Hadid Sisters

Image: Lizzo Instagram

Lizzo dropped a stunning snap with Gigi and Bella Hadid as the trio posed together at Met Gala 2022

Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon bumped into Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Emma Stone and Chloë Grace Moretz at the Met Gala 2022

Image: Getty Images

Jung Ho Yeon's Click

Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Erykah Badu posed for a stunning selfie at the Met Gala 2022 event and fans can't wait to see them work together

Lizzo and Nicki Minaj's selfie

Image: Lizzo Instagram

Two iconic ladies, Nicki Minaj and Irina Shayk posed for a click together as they hung out together at the Met Gala

Image: Nicki Minaj Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Irina Shayk

Image: Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie Eilish was joined by Emma Chamberlain, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jenna Ortega and Winnie Harlow in this iconic photo from the Met Gala ladies room

The Bathroom Photo

Image: Gemma Chan Instagram

Gemma Chan shared selfies with Bridgerton's leading ladies Simone Ashley and Phoebe Dynevor from the Met Gala event

Gemma Chan's Bridgerton moment

Image: Renate Reinsve Instagram

This amazing photo posted by Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve captured Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Gemma Chan and more in one iconic snap

A Sprinter Van Selfie

Image: Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie Eilish looked stunning at the Met Gala and if her red carpet pictures weren't enough, the singer also shared a mirror selfie flaunting her look from the event

Billie Eilish's mirror selfie

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Bella Hadid gave a glimpse of all the Met Gala fun on her Instagram as she shared a few photos from the event including this epic snap with Rosalia and Paloma Elsesser

Bella Hadid & Rosalia

Image: Rosalia Instagram

Rosalia also took to Instagram to share a photo with Bella Hadid from their after-party look where the duo was seen holding hands

The After Party

