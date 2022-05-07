Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 08, 2022
Heading 3
At the Met Gala 2022: Best inside photos
Lizzo & Hadid Sisters
Image: Lizzo Instagram
Lizzo dropped a stunning snap with Gigi and Bella Hadid as the trio posed together at Met Gala 2022
Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon bumped into Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Emma Stone and Chloë Grace Moretz at the Met Gala 2022
Image: Getty Images
Jung Ho Yeon's Click
Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Erykah Badu posed for a stunning selfie at the Met Gala 2022 event and fans can't wait to see them work together
Lizzo and Nicki Minaj's selfie
Image: Lizzo Instagram
Two iconic ladies, Nicki Minaj and Irina Shayk posed for a click together as they hung out together at the Met Gala
Image: Nicki Minaj Instagram
Nicki Minaj and Irina Shayk
Image: Billie Eilish Instagram
Billie Eilish was joined by Emma Chamberlain, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jenna Ortega and Winnie Harlow in this iconic photo from the Met Gala ladies room
The Bathroom Photo
Image: Gemma Chan Instagram
Gemma Chan shared selfies with Bridgerton's leading ladies Simone Ashley and Phoebe Dynevor from the Met Gala event
Gemma Chan's Bridgerton moment
Image: Renate Reinsve Instagram
This amazing photo posted by Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve captured Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Gemma Chan and more in one iconic snap
A Sprinter Van Selfie
Image: Billie Eilish Instagram
Billie Eilish looked stunning at the Met Gala and if her red carpet pictures weren't enough, the singer also shared a mirror selfie flaunting her look from the event
Billie Eilish's mirror selfie
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid gave a glimpse of all the Met Gala fun on her Instagram as she shared a few photos from the event including this epic snap with Rosalia and Paloma Elsesser
Bella Hadid & Rosalia
Image: Rosalia Instagram
Rosalia also took to Instagram to share a photo with Bella Hadid from their after-party look where the duo was seen holding hands
The After Party
