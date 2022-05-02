Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

May 03, 2022

Met Gala 2022: Best Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Image: Getty Images

The Met Gala co-chairs, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a stunning appearance at the event as they looked nothing short of a couple who walked straight out of a fairytale

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut as a couple and they looked beyond adorable and lovestruck during the same

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Sophie Turner adorably flaunted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet alongside husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner's baby bump

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid made a stunning appearance at the 2022 Met Gala as she wore a crimson leather corseted catsuit for the event

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Image: Getty Images

Lizzo gave a musical twist to the fashion evening as she played her flute on the red carpet whilst wearing a black and gold gown

Lizzo and her flute

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker indulged in red carpet PDA during their debut appearance at Met Gala 2022

Kravis Love

Image: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion looked like a goddess as she wore a gold outfit for the event and looked every bit gorgeous

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Getty Images

Elon Musk brought his mom Maye Musk to the Met Gala event and the mother-son duo posed quite adorably on the red carpet

Elon Musk and his mom

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian made her Met Gala debut this year and she looked all glamorous as she gave diva vibes while sporting a stunning gold gown

Khloe Kardashian's debut

Image: Getty Images

After the Bridgerton 2 success, Simone Ashley took the Met Gala red carpet by storm with her chic look as she wore an outfit with a bronze bodice

Simone Ashley

