Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 03, 2022
Met Gala 2022: Best Photos
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Image: Getty Images
The Met Gala co-chairs, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a stunning appearance at the event as they looked nothing short of a couple who walked straight out of a fairytale
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut as a couple and they looked beyond adorable and lovestruck during the same
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Sophie Turner adorably flaunted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet alongside husband Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner's baby bump
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid made a stunning appearance at the 2022 Met Gala as she wore a crimson leather corseted catsuit for the event
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Image: Getty Images
Lizzo gave a musical twist to the fashion evening as she played her flute on the red carpet whilst wearing a black and gold gown
Lizzo and her flute
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker indulged in red carpet PDA during their debut appearance at Met Gala 2022
Kravis Love
Image: Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion looked like a goddess as she wore a gold outfit for the event and looked every bit gorgeous
Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Getty Images
Elon Musk brought his mom Maye Musk to the Met Gala event and the mother-son duo posed quite adorably on the red carpet
Elon Musk and his mom
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian made her Met Gala debut this year and she looked all glamorous as she gave diva vibes while sporting a stunning gold gown
Khloe Kardashian's debut
Image: Getty Images
After the Bridgerton 2 success, Simone Ashley took the Met Gala red carpet by storm with her chic look as she wore an outfit with a bronze bodice
Simone Ashley
