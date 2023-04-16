APRIL 16, 2023
Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to make debut
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will host this year's Met Gala on May 1st, 2023
MET 2023
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Met Gala's theme for 2023 will be "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"
Theme
The Met Gala will honour the memory of Karl Otto Lagerfeld, the late fashion designer, through the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Lagerfeld passed away at the age of 85 in February 2019
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
About the theme
The actress from Brahmāstra is preparing to make her debut appearance at the Met Gala this year
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Met Gala debut
Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram
Designer
Alia will be wearing a specially designed outfit by the well-known Nepalese fashion designer, Prabal Gurung, for her appearance at the Met Gala
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani made their first appearances at the Met Gala in recent years
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Indian Debuts
Alia Bhatt has worn Prabal Gurung's designs before, as she appeared stunning in a strappy satin ivory top and long skirt from his collection at an IIFA event in 2017
Image- Ami Patel’s Instagram
Alia wearing Prabal Gurung
There was a time when Alia Bhatt's photos in a floral print blazer and blood-red trousers designed by Prabal Gurung became popular on Instagram, adding vibrancy to the platform
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Floral printed blazer
Prabal Gurung's accomplishments in fashion also include designing clothing for important figures such as former First Lady Michelle Obama and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram
Achievements
We can’t wait for the magic these two are going to create on the carpet
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Can’t wait
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.