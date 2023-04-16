Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 16, 2023

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to make debut

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will host this year's Met Gala on May 1st, 2023

MET 2023

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Met Gala's theme for 2023 will be "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"

Theme

The Met Gala will honour the memory of Karl Otto Lagerfeld, the late fashion designer, through the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Lagerfeld passed away at the age of 85 in February 2019

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

About the theme


The actress from Brahmāstra is preparing to make her debut appearance at the Met Gala this year

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Met Gala debut

Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram

Designer

Alia will be wearing a specially designed outfit by the well-known Nepalese fashion designer, Prabal Gurung, for her appearance at the Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani made their first appearances at the Met Gala in recent years

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Indian Debuts

Alia Bhatt has worn Prabal Gurung's designs before, as she appeared stunning in a strappy satin ivory top and long skirt from his collection at an IIFA event in 2017

Image- Ami Patel’s Instagram

Alia wearing Prabal Gurung

There was a time when Alia Bhatt's photos in a floral print blazer and blood-red trousers designed by Prabal Gurung became popular on Instagram, adding vibrancy to the platform

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Floral printed blazer

Prabal Gurung's accomplishments in fashion also include designing clothing for important figures such as former First Lady Michelle Obama and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram

Achievements

We can’t wait for the magic these two are going to create on the carpet

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Can’t wait

