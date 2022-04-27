Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 27, 2022

MET Gala: Everything to know

Date

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on May 2, 2022, at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York. This date carries on the tradition of the event being held on the first Monday in May

The live stream for the 2022 Met Gala will begin at 6 p.m. EST which is 3 am IST

Time

This year's theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which will revolve around the core of American style and commemorates under-the-radar designers

Met Gala theme

Fittingly for this year's theme, 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the dress code is set to be 'Gilded Glamour' white tie

Dress code

Met Gala co-chairs

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as 2022 Met Gala co-chairs alongside Oscar-winner Regina King and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda

Until the evening before the event, the guest list is top secret. But some of the biggest names in the business attend, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to Kardashians and Rihanna

Who is invited?

Until now, only Zendaya has confirmed that she will be skipping the event due to her work schedule

Who all are skipping

It’s a secret. Guests must abide by the no phone and no social media policy. The event usually involves a performer and guests always explore the exhibition before having dinner

What happens at Met Gala

In keeping with the theme, look forward to a range of American talent represented, including the likes of Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Prabal Gurung

What looks we can expect

The actual Gala is a private event but viewers at home are always welcomed and encouraged to stream the Met Gala red carpet at the official Vogue website

Where to watch Met Gala

