Itisha Arya
April 27, 2022
MET Gala: Everything to know
Date
Image: Getty Images
The 2022 Met Gala will take place on May 2, 2022, at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York. This date carries on the tradition of the event being held on the first Monday in May
The live stream for the 2022 Met Gala will begin at 6 p.m. EST which is 3 am IST
Image: Getty Images
Time
This year's theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which will revolve around the core of American style and commemorates under-the-radar designers
Met Gala theme
Image: Getty Images
Fittingly for this year's theme, 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the dress code is set to be 'Gilded Glamour' white tie
Image: Getty Images
Dress code
Met Gala co-chairs
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as 2022 Met Gala co-chairs alongside Oscar-winner Regina King and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda
Image: Getty Images
Until the evening before the event, the guest list is top secret. But some of the biggest names in the business attend, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to Kardashians and Rihanna
Who is invited?
Image: Getty Images
Until now, only Zendaya has confirmed that she will be skipping the event due to her work schedule
Who all are skipping
Image: Getty Images
It’s a secret. Guests must abide by the no phone and no social media policy. The event usually involves a performer and guests always explore the exhibition before having dinner
What happens at Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
In keeping with the theme, look forward to a range of American talent represented, including the likes of Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Prabal Gurung
What looks we can expect
Image: Getty Images
The actual Gala is a private event but viewers at home are always welcomed and encouraged to stream the Met Gala red carpet at the official Vogue website
Where to watch Met Gala
