Sakshi Shelke
Lifestyle
MAY 19, 2025
Met Gala Looks That Made Us Say ‘WOW’
Calling Riri the Met Gala Queen is no exaggeration. Of all the times she’s wowed us with her looks, her 2015 canary yellow gown by Guo Pei remains truly unforgettable
Rihanna
Image Source: Getty
The model knows how to captivate both on and off the runway. She proved it again in 2018, gracing the Met steps in a crystal-adorned Versace gown
Gigi Hadid
Image Source: Getty
The actress truly stole the show in a dreamy Sabyasachi saree featuring a dramatic train. She exuded Indian princess vibes as she walked the green carpet in 2024
Alia Bhatt
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Who doesn’t dream of dazzling in a crystal-covered dress? Kendall lived that fantasy at the 2021 Met Gala, wearing a sheer Givenchy gown that shimmered with crystals
Kendall Jenner
Image Source: Getty
The Punjabi singer made a statement with his royal Met Gala debut in 2025, donning a Prabal Gurung outfit inspired by the Maharaja of Patiala
Diljit Dosanjh
Image Source: Getty
Zendaya owns every red carpet she walks like it’s no one’s business. She made major waves in 2018, turning heads in a silver chain-mail-inspired Atelier Versace dress paired with a bold red bob
Zendaya
Image Source: Getty
Michaela Coel slayed the 2023 Met Gala in a crystal-studded Schiaparelli dress, proving she can dominate both the TV and fashion worlds with ease
Michaela Coel
Image Source: Getty
Lady Gaga has stayed on our minds ever since her dramatic Met Gala entrance, serving not one but multiple stunning looks by Brandon Maxwell. A true masterclass in creativity
Lady Gaga
Image Source: Getty
Everyone’s jaws dropped when Idris made a dramatic switch from a racing suit and blingy helmet to a sharp red Tommy Hilfiger suit looking dapper as ever
Damson Idris
Image Source: Getty
Waterhouse stole the spotlight, arriving in a pink Burberry strapless ruffled gown, an iconic look that made her appear nothing less than an enchantress
Suki Waterhouse
Image Source: Getty
