Surabhi Redkar

April 29, 2022

Met Gala Rewind: Memorable debuts

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017 and it will always remain a memorable one because of how stunningly she pulled off the Ralph Lauren trench coat gown

Ever since she made her debut, Zendaya has been slaying with each passing year. It's a shame she won't be attending the 2022 Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya 

Harry Styles has become a fashion icon and one of his most impressive looks was also from his first-ever Met Gala appearance which happened to be in 2019

Harry Style

Image: Getty Images

In 2013, Kim Kardashian attended her first Met Gala as Kanye West's guest and was pregnant at the time with her first child when she wore the floral dress

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Deepika Padukone

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017 and wore a gorgeous ivory-white satin gown for the same

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was a picture of beauty and grace as she walked the red carpet for her first Met Gala in a Marilyn Monroe inspired look

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty Images

Lil Nas X made his Met Gala in 2021 with not one but three golden outfits although this was the one that truly stood out amongst all

Lil Nas X 

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet for her first Met Gala in 2016 wearing a stunning embellished Balmain dress that featured nude illusion panels

Kylie Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid made her Met Gala debut in 2015 and it was a memorable one as the model looked ravishing in a rose-embellished dress, designed by Diane von Furstenberg

Gigi Hadid

Image: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet made his Met Gala debut last year and the actor chose an all-white ensemble for the same paired with Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers

Timothée Chalamet

