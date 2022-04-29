Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 29, 2022
Heading 3
Met Gala Rewind: Memorable debuts
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017 and it will always remain a memorable one because of how stunningly she pulled off the Ralph Lauren trench coat gown
Ever since she made her debut, Zendaya has been slaying with each passing year. It's a shame she won't be attending the 2022 Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya
Harry Styles has become a fashion icon and one of his most impressive looks was also from his first-ever Met Gala appearance which happened to be in 2019
Harry Style
Image: Getty Images
In 2013, Kim Kardashian attended her first Met Gala as Kanye West's guest and was pregnant at the time with her first child when she wore the floral dress
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017 and wore a gorgeous ivory-white satin gown for the same
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish was a picture of beauty and grace as she walked the red carpet for her first Met Gala in a Marilyn Monroe inspired look
Billie Eilish
Image: Getty Images
Lil Nas X made his Met Gala in 2021 with not one but three golden outfits although this was the one that truly stood out amongst all
Lil Nas X
Image: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet for her first Met Gala in 2016 wearing a stunning embellished Balmain dress that featured nude illusion panels
Kylie Jenner
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid made her Met Gala debut in 2015 and it was a memorable one as the model looked ravishing in a rose-embellished dress, designed by Diane von Furstenberg
Gigi Hadid
Image: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet made his Met Gala debut last year and the actor chose an all-white ensemble for the same paired with Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers
Timothée Chalamet
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's red carpet moments