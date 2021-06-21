One of Mika Singh’s biggest controversies till date is when the singer kissed actor, Rakhi Sawant in public for which he was even taken to court
Mika Singh had revealed that it was his birthday party and Rakhi Sawant was trying to apply cake on his face despite knowing that he has skin allergies, so he kissed her (without her consent) in order to “teach Rakhi Sawant a lesson”
Arrested for sexual misconduct
Mika Singh was arrested for sexual misconduct of a 17-year-old Brazilian model, as the singer allegedly sent the model unsolicited pictures and promised to cast her in a Bollywood movie
However, Mika Singh’s spokesperson revealed that “Mika Singh is being framed, the investigation is going on and he is completely cooperating with the authorities and soon the truth will be out”
Not many people are aware of the fact that Mika Singh has also been charged with a “hit and run” case that he was involved in a couple of years ago
Hit and run case
Mika Singh, reportedly, hit an auto-rickshaw that caused injuries to the passengers on-board but was granted bail
Mika Singh has always made headlines for his temper and acting in a fit of rage that has often landed the singer into controversies
Slapping a doctor during a concert
During an ongoing concert, Mika Singh slapped a doctor and as an impact of that, the doctor had a small perforation in his eardrum