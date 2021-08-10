Mika Singh’s rise to fame & success

Mika learned to play the tabla at the age of eight. By the age of 12, he had learned to play the harmonium and by the age of 14, he was proficient with the guitar
In his early days, he was a Kirtan singer before evolving into a pop and bhangra artist
He is considered to be a highly acclaimed punjabi singer
Mika released his first album called “Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag” in 1998, which was an immediate success
Thereafter, he released a number of albums like Ishq Brandy (2000), Gabru (2001), Jaan Qurban and Something Something (2006)
Soon, he began to sing songs like Dil Tod Ke Na Ja in the 2006 movie Pyaar Ke Side Effects, moving on to Dil Mein Baji Guitar for the film Apna Sapna Money Money in the same year
Next, he made another album entitled Dunali in 2007
Some of Mika’s songs in 2007 include Ganpat from Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met and Neeli Neeli Aankhon Wali from Nehlle Pe Dehlla
Mauja Hi Mauja became one of his first well appreciated songs. That year culminated with his song Nachle Soniye for the movie Dus Kahaniyaan
The following year he sang two numbers for the movie Singh is Kinng including one title track and Bhutni Ke. The year 2008 also saw him singing Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (title track)
In 2009, his songs included Tabahi Tabahi for the film Jugaad, Dhun Lagi for the film Jai Veeru, title track of Dil Bole Hadippa and Tamil Bhangra song for Quick Gun Murugun
By 2011, he had a number of hit songs like Jugni for the film Tanu Weds Manu, Pyar Do Pyar Lo for Thank You, Ishq Na Kariyo Kakke for Pyar Ka Punchnama and Aal Tu Jalal Tu for F.A.L.T.U
His other hit numbers included Desi Beat for the film Bodyguard, Dhinka Chika for the movie Ready, Subah Hone Na De for Desi Boyz, Saj Dhaj Ke for Mausam, Party to Banti Hai from Bhoothnath Returns and his biggest hit of the year, Jumme Ki Raat from the movie Kick
In 2014, he performed live and sold out in Bollywood Showstoppers at The O2 Arena with Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Ali Zafar, and supported by Bollywood dance group Bolly Flex
He also performed at his biggest outdoor concert at Danny Singh's Sandwell & Birmingham Mela in 2016 with an audience of 80,000 at Birmingham, UK