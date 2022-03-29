Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 29, 2022

Milind Soman & Ankita’s relationship

First meet

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

Ankita was grieving the loss of her partner when she met Milind in a hotel lobby in Chennai. They maintained contact since then, despite her fears about falling in love again. She told Milind about the tragic loss she was going through

Milind helped her cope with loss during the process as they became close friends, and they ended up dating for 5 years after that

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

Dating phase

After dating her for 6 years, Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in a traditional ceremony in Alibaug in 2018

Marriage

Image: Nicola Fenton Instagram

After the traditional ceremony, the two exchanged wedding vows in Spain in a barefoot wedding under a waterfall

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

Travel partners

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

They are the perfect travel partners for each other and never fail to capture hearts with their breathtaking travel pictures

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

The couple are quite active on social media and often share mushy pictures with each other

Social media

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are hailed as one of the fittest couples in the industry and are noted for promoting healthy living

Fittest couple

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

They share sizzling chemistry and have taken the internet by storm time and again with their pictures

Sizzling pair

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

Ankita and Milind have a age difference of 26 years. They received a lot of criticism because of the same, yet their love triumphed over all odds

Defying norms

