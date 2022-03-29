Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 29, 2022
Milind Soman & Ankita’s relationship
First meet
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Ankita was grieving the loss of her partner when she met Milind in a hotel lobby in Chennai. They maintained contact since then, despite her fears about falling in love again. She told Milind about the tragic loss she was going through
Milind helped her cope with loss during the process as they became close friends, and they ended up dating for 5 years after that
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Dating phase
After dating her for 6 years, Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in a traditional ceremony in Alibaug in 2018
Marriage
Image: Nicola Fenton Instagram
After the traditional ceremony, the two exchanged wedding vows in Spain in a barefoot wedding under a waterfall
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Travel partners
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
They are the perfect travel partners for each other and never fail to capture hearts with their breathtaking travel pictures
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
The couple are quite active on social media and often share mushy pictures with each other
Social media
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are hailed as one of the fittest couples in the industry and are noted for promoting healthy living
Fittest couple
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
They share sizzling chemistry and have taken the internet by storm time and again with their pictures
Sizzling pair
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Ankita and Milind have a age difference of 26 years. They received a lot of criticism because of the same, yet their love triumphed over all odds
Defying norms
