Surabhi Redkar
May 28, 2022
Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour snaps
Sweet Hugs
Image: Getty Images
Much like Eleven and Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour can be seen giving father-daughter vibes in this adorable snap as they share a sweet hug
This snap showcases Brown and Harbour's amazing offscreen bond and it almost seems like David is telling Millie how proud he is of her performance in their show
Image: Getty Images
Offscreen bond
David Harbour revealed in an interview previously how protective he is when it comes to Millie and is worried that Stranger Things fame may have a bad effect on her
Harbour's protective relationship
Image: Getty Images
Millie was 12 when she began working on Stranger Things and David Harbour who has known her since then has maintained that he has fatherly affection towards her
Image: Getty Images
Fatherly Affection
Image: Getty Images
The offscreen bond between Millie and David is so adorable that she even wished him on Father's Day with a sweet photo of the duo from Stranger Things
Father's Day
Image: Getty Images
Millie and David never fail to entertain even on social media and who can forget how Brown once saved Harbour from giving Stranger Things spoilers during a live session
Social Media Friendship
Image: Getty Images
This photo from Stranger Things Season 3 premiere showcases David Harbour posing with Millie Bobby Brown and their other co-star Finn Wolfhard
Premiere Fun
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour is from Stranger Things' first season when the duo promoted the show at Comic-Con
Throwback
Image: Getty Images
David Harbour showcased his goofy side as he posed with Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Alison Sudol for a fun photo from an awards ceremony
Goofy Click
Image: Getty Images
This sweet photo captures a happy moment between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour as they share a sweet hug during the SAG Awards ceremony
Celebratory Click
