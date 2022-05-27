Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

May 28, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour snaps

Sweet Hugs

Image: Getty Images

Much like Eleven and Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour can be seen giving father-daughter vibes in this adorable snap as they share a sweet hug

This snap showcases Brown and Harbour's amazing offscreen bond and it almost seems like David is telling Millie how proud he is of her performance in their show

Image: Getty Images

Offscreen bond

David Harbour revealed in an interview previously how protective he is when it comes to Millie and is worried that Stranger Things fame may have a bad effect on her

Harbour's protective relationship

Image: Getty Images

Millie was 12 when she began working on Stranger Things and David Harbour who has known her since then has maintained that he has fatherly affection towards her

Image: Getty Images

Fatherly Affection

Image: Getty Images

The offscreen bond between Millie and David is so adorable that she even wished him on Father's Day with a sweet photo of the duo from Stranger Things

Father's Day

Image: Getty Images

Millie and David never fail to entertain even on social media and who can forget how Brown once saved Harbour from giving Stranger Things spoilers during a live session

Social Media Friendship

Image: Getty Images

This photo from Stranger Things Season 3 premiere showcases David Harbour posing with Millie Bobby Brown and their other co-star Finn Wolfhard

Premiere Fun

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour is from Stranger Things' first season when the duo promoted the show at Comic-Con

Throwback

Image: Getty Images

David Harbour showcased his goofy side as he posed with Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Alison Sudol for a fun photo from an awards ceremony

Goofy Click

Image: Getty Images

This sweet photo captures a happy moment between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour as they share a sweet hug during the SAG Awards ceremony

Celebratory Click

