Itisha Arya

May 26, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi: PDA moments

BFF

Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram

After the pair were photographed together, Bongiovi called her his “BFF” via Instagram

The actress posted a blurry photo of the couple embracing atop the London Eye

Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Cuddling

“We’re starting a band send name ideas,” Bongiovi captioned a social media upload of the pair sipping tea

Tea party

Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown cozied up to her boyfriend in front of a decorated Christmas tree

Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Christmas selfie

Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram

The twosome dressed up as Barbie and Ken to celebrate Brown’s milestone 18th birthday

Barbie and Ken

Image: Getty Images

They made their red carpet debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London

Red carpet debut

Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Brown celebrated her man's 20th birthday by sharing several photos via Instagram. "Can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie)," she captioned the carousel

20th birthday celebrations

Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

The twosome shared photos from their getaway to Spain, including a glimpse in front of Barcelona’s La Sagrada Familia. “Te amo,” Brown captioned her social media snaps

Getaway to Spain

Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram

Blurry cuddles

Jake posted this adorable blurry picture with Millie and we can’t keep calm

Image: Getty Images

Bongiovi accompanied his girlfriend down the red carpet at the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things in New York City

Stranger Things premiere

