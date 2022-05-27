Entertainment
May 26, 2022
Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi: PDA moments
BFF
Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram
After the pair were photographed together, Bongiovi called her his “BFF” via Instagram
The actress posted a blurry photo of the couple embracing atop the London Eye
Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram
Cuddling
“We’re starting a band send name ideas,” Bongiovi captioned a social media upload of the pair sipping tea
Tea party
Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown cozied up to her boyfriend in front of a decorated Christmas tree
Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram
Christmas selfie
Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram
The twosome dressed up as Barbie and Ken to celebrate Brown’s milestone 18th birthday
Barbie and Ken
Image: Getty Images
They made their red carpet debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London
Red carpet debut
Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram
Brown celebrated her man's 20th birthday by sharing several photos via Instagram. "Can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie)," she captioned the carousel
20th birthday celebrations
Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram
The twosome shared photos from their getaway to Spain, including a glimpse in front of Barcelona’s La Sagrada Familia. “Te amo,” Brown captioned her social media snaps
Getaway to Spain
Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram
Blurry cuddles
Jake posted this adorable blurry picture with Millie and we can’t keep calm
Image: Getty Images
Bongiovi accompanied his girlfriend down the red carpet at the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things in New York City
Stranger Things premiere
