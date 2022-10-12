Heading 3

Mimi to Padman

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in 'Vicky Donor'. The film triggered conversations around sperm donation and infertility

Badhaai Ho

The film underlined the topic of embracing family in tough times and breaking societal norms

Article 15 

Ayushmann starrer social drama revolves around the topic of casteism

Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan put a spotlight on the LGBTQ community

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan 

3 Idiots

It is a story of three college friends and their unbreakable bond. The film encircles the importance of education and narrates how it doesn’t stop at books and degrees

Masaan

This movie covers social issues like casteism, the stigma surrounding pre-marital sexual relations, and other prejudices of society

Padman 

Based on a real story, Padman narrates the journey of a man who goes above and beyond to provide low-cost, hygienic sanitary pads to women in villages

Chhapaak

It is a true story based on the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal’s life. The film revolves around her struggles and how she provided justice to countless others for such brutal attacks

Mimi 

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi is based around the social taboo of surrogacy

