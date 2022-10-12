Mimi to Padman
Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in 'Vicky Donor'. The film triggered conversations around sperm donation and infertility
Badhaai Ho
The film underlined the topic of embracing family in tough times and breaking societal norms
Article 15
Ayushmann starrer social drama revolves around the topic of casteism
Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan put a spotlight on the LGBTQ community
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
3 Idiots
It is a story of three college friends and their unbreakable bond. The film encircles the importance of education and narrates how it doesn’t stop at books and degrees
Masaan
This movie covers social issues like casteism, the stigma surrounding pre-marital sexual relations, and other prejudices of society
Padman
Based on a real story, Padman narrates the journey of a man who goes above and beyond to provide low-cost, hygienic sanitary pads to women in villages
Chhapaak
It is a true story based on the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal’s life. The film revolves around her struggles and how she provided justice to countless others for such brutal attacks
Mimi
Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi is based around the social taboo of surrogacy
