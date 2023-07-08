Heading 3

 Hemelin Darlong

entertainment

JULY 08, 2023

Mini dresses inspired by Disha Patani

This basic black mini-dress looks perfectly fine on Disha. She looks beautiful as always

Black mini dress

Images: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

The perfect satin dress for her perfect body!

Brown mini dress

The dress extremely looks good with a pinch of cow-girl vibes. Made her look gorgeous

Cow-girl dress

Another stunning mini dress worn by Disha with her perfect makeup and hair which she had done by herself

Golden shimmery dress

Her perfect body and the way she styled her look is wonderful and she looks perfect in it

Hot pink mini dress

She looks fine and gorgeous with this mini summer floral

Yellow floral mini dress

Disha’s paparazzi look in this stunning red dress has won millions of fans’ hearts

Red Bodycon Dress

Her beautiful features and curves are perfectly displayed in this purple dress making her look hot and beautiful at the same time

Purple mini dress

Disha is seen to be acing this pose in her sexy mini lilac dress, which made her look stunning

Mini Lilac dress

Disha looks bold and beautiful with this low-key gothic look

Low-key Gothic look

