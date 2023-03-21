MAR 21, 2023
Mira Kapoor’s Strong Instagram Game
Mira Rajput Kapoor enjoys her vacay in Singapore with good food, good pictures and good vibes
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Singapore Diaries
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Beautiful sky, a little bit of sunshine and a whole lot of confidence exemplifies a perfect picture on the beach
Beach Please
Mira and Shahid are all cuddles and smiles for a cute picture
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Couple Goals
This picture exudes nothing but happiness and good vibes
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Sunkissed
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Hum Saath - Saath Hain
Mrs. Kapoor recreates ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ picture with her family on a trip
Instagram feed is always amiss without a food picture, this goan thali posted by Mira Rajput Kapoor proves she’s always on top of her game
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Food Inspo
Authentic to herself, a lazy staycation is everyone’s want, maybe a need
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Lazy Moments
Mira, Shahid and Ishaan strike a fun pose for the camera
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Goofy Family Moments
Hubby Shahid clicked this gorgeous picture of Mira Kapoor
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Behind The Scenes
Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a postcard travelouge from her trip to Jaipur
Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Travelogue Diary
