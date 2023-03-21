Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment 

MAR 21, 2023

Mira Kapoor’s Strong Instagram Game

Mira Rajput Kapoor enjoys her vacay in Singapore with good food, good pictures and good vibes

Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Singapore Diaries



Beautiful sky, a little bit of sunshine and a whole lot of confidence exemplifies a perfect picture on the beach

Beach Please

Mira and Shahid are all cuddles and smiles for a cute picture



Couple Goals

This picture exudes nothing but happiness and good vibes



Sunkissed



Hum Saath - Saath Hain

Mrs. Kapoor recreates ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ picture with her family on a trip

Instagram feed is always amiss without a food picture, this goan thali posted by Mira Rajput Kapoor proves she’s always on top of her game 



Food Inspo

Authentic to herself, a lazy staycation is everyone’s want, maybe a need



Lazy Moments

Mira, Shahid and Ishaan strike a fun pose for the camera



Goofy Family Moments


Hubby Shahid clicked this gorgeous picture of Mira Kapoor



Behind The Scenes

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a postcard travelouge from her trip to Jaipur



Travelogue Diary

