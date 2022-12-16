Heading 3

Mira Kapoor's
 Stunning selfies

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 16, 2022

entertainment

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram 

Workout glow

Mira Kapoor posed for a selfie of herself and flaunted her post-workout glow

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Happy smiles 

Mira Kapoor is 'feeling fine' as she flaunted her happy smile

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Glam girl

Mira Kapoor couldn't stop but share her stunning makeup as she posed for a photo

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

No filter

Mira Kapoor flaunted her no-makeup look and posed for a no-filter photo

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Hello stunner

Looking stunning as ever, Mira Kapoor posed for a photo in a black top and golden hoops

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Sun-kissed

Mira Kapoor is seen enjoying the sun rays while chilling at her home

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Goofy selfie

Mira Kapoor can be seen posing for a goofy selfie as she sported a stunning pink outfit

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor couldn't stop flaunting her love for Shahid Kapoor as she kissed him on the cheek

Kiss of love

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Good hair day

Mira Kapoor is seen happily smiling as she flaunted her good hair day

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Car-fi 

Mira Kapoor shared a stunning selfie as she posed from her car

