Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mix and match
She is spotted in turquoise bottom featuring a geometric print with a neutral sports bra.
The star wife is seen performing Yoga in neutral colour bottoms paired with a white tee.
Neutrals
Mira is seen posing with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in pink and black athleisure.
Black and Pink
She is seen doing outdoor exercise in cool workout wear.
Stylish
Mira is ready to sweat it out in simple shorts and a black top.
Cool wear
The star wife looks stylish in all-black athleisure as she poses with her yoga mat.
All black
Mira believes that exercise should be a priority in anyone’s life.
Fitness first
She is seen wearing a tie and dye bottoms and a top for her yoga session.
Stretching
She shows how to smash Mondy blues in cool black shorts and a T-shirt.
Monday blues
Mira is all set for her morning running in an all-black athleisure.
Running wear
