Mira Rajput aces athleisure fashion

Akriti Anand

Nov 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

 Mix and match

She is spotted in turquoise bottom featuring a geometric print with a neutral sports bra.

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

The star wife is seen performing Yoga in neutral colour bottoms paired with a white tee.

 Neutrals

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira is seen posing with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in pink and black athleisure.

 Black and Pink

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She is seen doing outdoor exercise in cool workout wear.

Stylish

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira is ready to sweat it out in simple shorts and a black top.

Cool wear

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

The star wife looks stylish in all-black athleisure as she poses with her yoga mat.

All black

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira believes that exercise should be a priority in anyone’s life.

Fitness first

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She is seen wearing a tie and dye bottoms and a top for her yoga session.

Stretching

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She shows how to smash Mondy blues in cool black shorts and a T-shirt.

 Monday blues

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira is all set for her morning running in an all-black athleisure.

Running wear

