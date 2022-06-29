Heading 3
Mira Rajput’s cute pics with Misha, Zain
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
This pic had Misha and Zain hugging Mira as they made a mama sandwich
Joy of being together
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira was seen kissing her little princess and it spoke volumes about a mother’s unconditional love for daughter
Kiss of love
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira, Misha and Zain are seen enjoying a lovely time in the garden
The happiest mommy
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira keeps a watch on little Zain, who is the apple of her eye
Can’t take eyes off Zain
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
This cute mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in a blue kurti with a magenta dupatta
Twinning with Misha
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
This pic of Mira with Zain is beyond adorable and cute
Cuteness overload
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira and Zain are a cool mother-son duo as they posed for the camera
The posers
Mira was all smiles as she posed with her small wonder Zain in this lovely pic
Mira with her small wonder
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Zain can’t get enough of his mommy and this pic is proof. She captioned the image as, “Zain now that Papa’s back can you stop sticking to me”
Sticking to mommy
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
This family pic shows Misha and Zain’s Rakhi celebration. Misha twinned with her mom in ethnics, while Zain and Shahid wore yellow kurtas
Rakhi celebrations
