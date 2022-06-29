Heading 3

Mira Rajput’s cute pics with Misha, Zain

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

This pic had Misha and Zain hugging Mira as they made a mama sandwich

Joy of being together

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira was seen kissing her little princess and it spoke volumes about a mother’s unconditional love for daughter

Kiss of love

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira, Misha and Zain are seen enjoying a lovely time in the garden

The happiest mommy

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira keeps a watch on little Zain, who is the apple of her eye

Can’t take eyes off Zain

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

This cute mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in a blue kurti with a magenta dupatta

Twinning with Misha

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

This pic of Mira with Zain is beyond adorable and cute

Cuteness overload

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira and Zain are a cool mother-son duo as they posed for the camera

The posers

Mira was all smiles as she posed with her small wonder Zain in this lovely pic

Mira with her small wonder

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Zain can’t get enough of his mommy and this pic is proof. She captioned the image as, “Zain now that Papa’s back can you stop sticking to me”

Sticking to mommy

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

This family pic shows Misha and Zain’s Rakhi celebration. Misha twinned with her mom in ethnics, while Zain and Shahid wore yellow kurtas

Rakhi celebrations

