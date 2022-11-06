Heading 3
Mira Rajput’s cute pics with Misha, Zain
Akriti Anand
Nov 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Virgo Girls
Mira and her daughter Misha can be seen enjoying swimming in the pool
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Little things
She cuddled her son and daughter and called it the ‘joy of little things’
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mother-son
Mira shared a cute moment with her son Zain on her social handle
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Happiest
Mira calls the moments spent with her kids as ‘Happiest’
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Love
The star wife wished her daughter Misha by sharing her picture
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Raksha Bandhan
Misha and Zain celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Twinning
Mira and Misha are seen twinning as they pose for a selfie
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
World
Both kids are seen enjoying watching waves at the seaside
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Small wonder
Both mother and son look cute in this picture
Click Here
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Family
Mira and Shahid with their kids make for a happy family portrait