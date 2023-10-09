Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

09 OCTOBER, 2023

Mission Raniganj's disastrous box office

Akshay Kumar is presently going through a rough phase. After the success of OMG 2, the actor returned with Mission Raniganj. However, it wasn’t able to repeat the success

Based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, Mission Raniganj released on October 6 in the theaters

Despite decent word of mouth, Mission Raniganj failed to grab any attention of the audience. The movie is on the verge of being one of the biggest disasters of Indian Cinema

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj could only collect 2.75 crores on its first day

After opening at a low number of Rs 2.75 crore, Mission Raniganj clocked Rs 4.25 crore nett on its second day

The film couldn't take any major jump on Sunday either. The 3rd day recorded Rs. 4.75 crore

While giving it a disastrous box office, the total first weekend collection could was only over Rs. 11.75 crore

The film is a failure, and now it's just about reaching some sort of number by the end of its run, until and unless some miracle happens on the weekdays and the second weekend. It is likely to wrap up under 15 crore in India

There are varied reasons for the dismal numbers of Mission Raniganj, the primary two being a lack of interest in the genre for theatrical audiences and confusion around the title of the film, which kept on changing for the last 1 year

Further, the actor will be seen in Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake, scheduled to hit the screens in Feb 2024

