Pujya Doss

November 24, 2023

Entertainment

Model Worthy Male K-pop idols

A visual maestro with deep, soulful charm. His ethereal presence captivates hearts worldwide

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Kim Taehyung (BTS)

The epitome of grace and strength, Kai's magnetic stage presence and runway-worthy looks redefine K-pop elegance

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Kai (EXO)

Charismatic and trendsetting, Jackson's dynamic style reflects his multifaceted talent. A fashion icon who effortlessly owns every runway

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Towering stature and model-like features, Mingyu exudes timeless sophistication. His runway-ready looks complement SEVENTEEN's dynamic performances

Image: YG Entertainment.

Kim Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

The "Worldwide Handsome" idol, Jin's classical beauty and polished charm make him a vision of perfection. A true embodiment of K-pop's visual standards

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS)

A fusion of edgy and elegant, Taeyang's striking visuals and runway-ready physique redefine contemporary K-pop fashion

Image:  FNC Entertainment.

Taeyang (SF9)

The dancing sensation, Ten's sleek moves, and androgynous beauty make him a runway standout. A captivating artist who embodies the essence of modern K-pop allure

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Ten (NCT)

A living sculpture, Rowoon's statuesque presence, and chiseled features elevate him to the status of a true runway sensation

 Image:  FNC Entertainment.

Rowoon (SF9)

A true heartthrob, Eunwoo's celestial visuals and princely demeanor make him a fashion favorite. His aura shines in every performance and photoshoot

Image:  Fantagio.

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)

The embodiment of cool, Mark's effortlessly chic style and boyish charm redefine the boundaries of K-pop fashion. A true trendsetter in the industry

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Mark Tuan (GOT7)

