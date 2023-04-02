APRIL 02, 2023
Modern Family Cast Then Vs Now
Source: Sofia Vergara Instagram
Sofia Vergara’s role as Gloria Pritchett opposite Ed O'Neill made her a household name and one of the highest paid actresses on television
Sofia Vergara
Source: Modern Family Instagram
Ed O'Neill plays the character of Jay Pritchett in the TV series 'Modern Family' as a tough dad, loving and sweet grandfather
Ed O’Neil
Rico Rodriguez had already been associated with ABC network as a recurring cast member on the show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' before he was cast in the TV series 'Modern Family'
Source: Rico Rodriguez Instagram
Rico Rodriguez
The character of Claire Dunphy in the TV series 'Modern Family' was portrayed by Julie Bowen, who received six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She won the award for her role in 2011 and 2012
Source: Julie Bowen Instagram
Julie Bowen
Source: Modern Family Instagram
Ty Burrell
Ty Burrell played the role of a try-hard dad, he received eight Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and won the award twice
Sarah Hyland had to overcome significant obstacles to play the role of "the dumb girl" in the TV series 'Modern Family'. She has been fighting against kidney dysplasia throughout her life and received a kidney transplant from her brother in 2012. Later, she underwent a second kidney transplant receiving another kidney from her father in 2017
Source: Sarah Hyland Instagram
Sarah Hyland
Ariel Winter has experienced significant personal and professional growth since playing the role of Alex Dunphy, the middle child, on 'Modern Family' in 2009 at the age of 11. While portraying the character, she had the opportunity to act out some of life's most significant milestones, and she was thankful for the experience both on and off camera
Source: Ariel Winter Instagram
Ariel Winter
Aside from his role in 'Modern Family', Nolan Gould has been involved in other projects, including featuring in the music video for rapper Logic's 2017 single "1-800-273-8255". He also appeared in the 2019 independent film 'Yes' and 'Camp', a production by James Franco
Source: Nolan Gould Instagram
Nolan Gould
Jesse Tyler Ferguson was already a notable figure in Broadway, having acted in the Tony Award-winning production 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee', before he was selected to play the role of Mitchell Pritchett
Source: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Instagram
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Eric Stonestreet received three Emmy nominations for his performance as Cameron Tucker in 'Modern Family', and won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in both 2010 and 2012
Source: Eric Stonestreet Instagram
Eric Stonestreet
