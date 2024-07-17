Mohanlal, Mammootty, FaFa & others team up 

Manorathangal (Mindscapes) is an upcoming anthology series of 9 stories that brings top Malayalam talent together. Presented by Kamal Haasan, it is a tribute to Legendary writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. Check out the star cast and other details further
Manorathangal
Ashwathy V. Nair, the daughter of MT Vasudev Nair, has directed this flick that features Asif Ali and Madhoo, along with Hindi actor Ujwan Chopra
Vilpana
Priyadarshan reunited with Mohanlal in a classic black-and-white short film titled Olavum Theeravum
Olavum Theeravum
Mammootty's film is directed by Ranjith. It is reportedly an intense drama that is inspired by Nair's short story
Kadu Gannava
Directed by Shyamaprasad, Kazhcha stars Narain and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the leading roles
Kazhcha
Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, and Surabhi are the leading actors in Jayaraj’s directorial short film titled Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam
Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam
Indrajith, Aparna Balamurali, and Ann Augustine will be playing the lead roles in Ratheesh Ambat's directorial short Flick
Kadal Kaattu
Actor Siddique played the lead role in Cinematographer-turner-director Santosh Sivan’s film
Abhayam Thedi Veendum
Shilalikithangal
It is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s acclaimed short story of the same name. It has Biju Menon teaming up with Priyadarshan
Sherlock
Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan reunited for this flick, based on MT’s short story Sherlock which draws the differences in life between urban and rural milieus