Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JULY 17, 2024

Mohanlal, Mammootty, FaFa & others team up 


Manorathangal (Mindscapes) is an upcoming anthology series of 9 stories that brings top Malayalam talent together. Presented by Kamal Haasan, it is a tribute to Legendary writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. Check out the star cast and other details further 

Manorathangal 

Video: Zee5 Keralam's Instagram

Ashwathy V. Nair, the daughter of MT Vasudev Nair, has directed this flick that features Asif Ali and Madhoo, along with Hindi actor Ujwan Chopra

Image: IMDb 

 Vilpana

Priyadarshan reunited with Mohanlal in a classic black-and-white short film titled Olavum Theeravum 

Olavum Theeravum

Image: IMDb 

Mammootty's film is directed by Ranjith. It is reportedly an intense drama that is inspired by Nair's short story 

 Kadu Gannava

Video: Zee5 Keralam's Instagram

Directed by Shyamaprasad, Kazhcha stars Narain and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the leading roles

 Kazhcha

Image: IMDb 

Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, and Surabhi are the leading actors in Jayaraj’s directorial short film titled Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam 

Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam

Image: IMDb 

Indrajith, Aparna Balamurali, and Ann Augustine will be playing the lead roles in Ratheesh Ambat's directorial short Flick 

 Kadal Kaattu

Image: IMDb 

Actor Siddique played the lead role in Cinematographer-turner-director Santosh Sivan’s film

Abhayam Thedi Veendum

Image: IMDb 

 Shilalikithangal

Image: IMDb 

It is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s acclaimed short story of the same name. It has Biju Menon teaming up with Priyadarshan 

 Sherlock

Image: Zee5 Keralam's Instagram

Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan reunited for this flick, based on MT’s short story Sherlock which draws the differences in life between urban and rural milieus

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here