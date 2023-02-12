FEB 12, 2023
Mohanlal's cinematic legacy
Superstar Mohanlal is credited with some cinematic marbles during his tenure. Let us take a look at some of the top picks by IMDb
A proud legacy
Sibi Malayil's directorial Dasharatham talks about Rajeev, an millionaire orphan, who has his own way of life
Dasharatham
The 1989 drama Ulsavapittennu starred Mohanlal, Jayaram, and Sukumaran. The project bagged him several accolades
Ulsavapittennu
The Superstar was also a part of the 1984 drama, Nokketha Dhoorathu Kannum Nattu
Nokketha Dhoorathu Kannum Nattu
Another one of Mohanla's gems includes Priyadarshan's directorial Boeing Boeing. The film follows the life of Shyam, a man who simultaneously dates three flight attendants
Boeing Boeing
The Mollywood actor also treated movie buffs with the 1987 drama, Nadodikkattu, which has achieved a 'classic' status
Nadodikkattu
Mohanlal once again collaborated with Priyadarshan for the 1986 laughter ride, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu
Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu
When a corrupt PWD contractor makes an attempt to redeem himself to make a good impression in the eyes of his ex-lover
Vellanakalude Naadu
Mohanlal shared screen space with Napolean and Revathi in the 1993 action entertainer, Devasuram
Devasuram
He further played the role of the underworld don Vincent Gomas, who locks horns with the Kerala Home minister N. Krishnadas, played by Ratheesh
Rajavinte Makan
