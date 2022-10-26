Heading 3
Mohanlal’s inspiring workout diaries
Priyanka Goud
OCT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is serious about his fitness and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to giving his 100 percent for it
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Mohanlal shows why the superstar is so fit even at this age with his intense workout session. The actor performs hardcore fitness training
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Another form of putting himself fit is yoga, superstar Mohanlal shared a picture of himself performing a yoga pose by the poolside
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
From lifting heavy weights to doing every form of exercise, Mohanlal proves nobody can beat him when it comes to sweating out in the gym
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
The 70-year-old actor can be seen enjoying a leg workout with great enthusiasm. Clearly, he can give any young actor a run for their money
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Mohanlal gave us a glimpse of his vigorous routine at the gym. Sharing it, he advocated fitness and wrote, “Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy”
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Mohanlal shared a glimpse into his rigorous workout routine of lifting heavyweight and dumbbells and we are just in awe about how he is setting major fitness inspo at the age of 61
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Mohanlal took the internet by fire with his boxing photo. He never leaves a moment to leave us speechless with his fitness game
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshini shared a post-workout session photo of her with Mohanlal on Instagram and it won hearts
