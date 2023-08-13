Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
Entertainment
August 13, 2023
Mohanlal's Vrushabha’s Hollywood connect
Known as 'The Complete Actor', legendary Mohanlal is prepping for his upcoming Pan-India venture, Vrushabha
Mohanlal
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
Titled Vrushabha, the film marks the first time collaboration of Hindi film producer Ekta Kapoor with the Malayalam actor
Vrushabha
Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram
Other than Mohanlal, Vrushabha stars telugu actor Roshann Meka, Ragini Dwivedi and Srikant Meka. It marks the big screen debut of Zahrah S Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor. Nanda Kishore is directing the film
Star cast
Image: Zahrah S Khan's Instagram
Nick Thurlow, who has produced several Hollywood films, is the executive producer of Vrushabha
Hollywood Connection
Image: Komal Nahta's Twitter
Nick has earlier produced several hollywood biggies and is associated with award winning films like Moonlight and Three Billboards outside Ebbing
Nick Thurlow
Image: IMDb
Vrushabha is a period action drama. However, it is still unclear whether it's a fictional story or based on real historical figures
A Historical Epic drama
Image: Zahrah S Khan's Instagram
Vrushabha is scheduled for a big theatrical release in 2024. The makers are targeting to release it on 4500 screens worldwide
Vrushabha Release Date
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
Mohanlal is working on multiple projects other than Vrushabha. He would be next seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer releasing on August 10
Mohanlal’s work front
Image: Sun Pictures' Twitter
Moreover, the Malayalam superstar is also marking his directorial debut with a film titled, Barroz
Directorial Debut
Image: IMDb
Producer Ekta Kapoor congratulated Shanaya Kapoor to mark her Pan-India Debut with Vrushabha. She always wanted to work with her father, Sanjay Kapoor but never materialized
Ekta Kapoor Wishes Shanaya
Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram
Ekta Kapoor's Instagram & Taran Adarsh's Instagram
information source
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
