Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 13, 2023

Mohanlal's Vrushabha’s Hollywood connect

Known as 'The Complete Actor', legendary Mohanlal is prepping for his upcoming Pan-India venture, Vrushabha

Mohanlal

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram

Titled Vrushabha, the film marks the first time collaboration of Hindi film producer Ekta Kapoor with the Malayalam actor

Vrushabha

Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

Other than Mohanlal, Vrushabha stars telugu actor Roshann Meka, Ragini Dwivedi and Srikant Meka. It marks the big screen debut of Zahrah S Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor. Nanda Kishore is directing the film

Star cast

Image: Zahrah S Khan's Instagram

Nick Thurlow, who has produced several Hollywood films, is the executive producer of Vrushabha

Hollywood Connection

Image: Komal Nahta's Twitter

Nick has earlier produced several hollywood biggies and is associated with award winning films like Moonlight and Three Billboards outside Ebbing

Nick Thurlow

Image: IMDb

Vrushabha is a period action drama. However, it is still unclear whether it's a fictional story or based on real historical figures

A Historical Epic drama

Image: Zahrah S Khan's Instagram

Vrushabha is scheduled for a big theatrical release in 2024. The makers are targeting to release it on 4500 screens worldwide

Vrushabha Release Date

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram

Mohanlal is working on multiple projects other than Vrushabha. He would be next seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer releasing on August 10

Mohanlal’s work front

Image: Sun Pictures' Twitter

Moreover, the Malayalam superstar is also marking his directorial debut with a film titled, Barroz

Directorial Debut

Image: IMDb

Producer Ekta Kapoor congratulated Shanaya Kapoor to mark her Pan-India Debut with Vrushabha. She always wanted to work with her father, Sanjay Kapoor but never materialized

Ekta Kapoor Wishes Shanaya

Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram & Taran Adarsh's Instagram 

information source

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here