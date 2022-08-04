Heading 3

Mohit Malik’s KKK12 highlights

Arushi Srivastava

AUGUST 04, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

Mohit Malik was in Cape Town, South Africa for almost 50 days for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Apart from stunts he also learnt some interesting skills from Sriti Jha

  Learning new skills

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor formed a good friendship with Kanika Mann and Shivangi Joshi on the show. He is seen dancing with them on a popular song

  Dance with Shivangi        and Kanika Mann

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

Mohit Malik and the other boys of the show spent time after the shoot together. They included Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Pratik Sehajpal

  Hanging out with the boys

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

The contestants had a lot of fun in Cape Town. They used to sing and dance together before the start of the shoot

  Chilling before stunts

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

Mohit Malik was very impressed with the natural beauty of the place and loved to work out by the ocean

   Flaunting abs

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia and Sriti Jha are seen having fun as they unwind together on their day off

   Having fun on day off

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

All the contestants including Mohit Malik brought forth his craziness in the show. They were seen enjoying with the gang on and off-shoot

   Crazy moments

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

Mohit Malik offered a glimpse of a daring stunt from the show, where he was in a cage and was surrounded by ferocious lions

   Daring stunts

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

Mohit Malik and the other boys, Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Pratik Sehajpal of the show spent time together in Cape Town

 Fun trends with Kanika Mann 

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

Mohit became good friends with Sriti Jha on the show and here is a picture of their first day in Cape Town as they explored the city

   Friendship with Sriti Jha

