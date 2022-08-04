Heading 3
Mohit Malik’s KKK12 highlights
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
Mohit Malik was in Cape Town, South Africa for almost 50 days for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Apart from stunts he also learnt some interesting skills from Sriti Jha
Learning new skills
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor formed a good friendship with Kanika Mann and Shivangi Joshi on the show. He is seen dancing with them on a popular song
Dance with Shivangi and Kanika Mann
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
Mohit Malik and the other boys of the show spent time after the shoot together. They included Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Pratik Sehajpal
Hanging out with the boys
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
The contestants had a lot of fun in Cape Town. They used to sing and dance together before the start of the shoot
Chilling before stunts
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
Mohit Malik was very impressed with the natural beauty of the place and loved to work out by the ocean
Flaunting abs
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia and Sriti Jha are seen having fun as they unwind together on their day off
Having fun on day off
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
All the contestants including Mohit Malik brought forth his craziness in the show. They were seen enjoying with the gang on and off-shoot
Crazy moments
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
Mohit Malik offered a glimpse of a daring stunt from the show, where he was in a cage and was surrounded by ferocious lions
Daring stunts
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
Mohit Malik and the other boys, Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Pratik Sehajpal of the show spent time together in Cape Town
Fun trends with Kanika Mann
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
Mohit became good friends with Sriti Jha on the show and here is a picture of their first day in Cape Town as they explored the city
Friendship with Sriti Jha
