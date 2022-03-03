Entertainment

Mollywood stars ageing like a fine wine

Mammootty

For more than five decades, the superstar has ruled the Malayalam cinema industry. He still has that undeniable charisma and is hailed as one of the most respected actors in the industry

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mohanlal, the South Indian sensation, has appeared in over 300 films in different languages. He is one of the most celebrated artists in the industry, and his fans refer to him as Lalettan

Image: Aniesh Upaasana

Mohanlal

The actress made her film debut as a child artist opposite Thalaivii Rajninikanth. She has never failed to capture hearts with her grace since then

Image: Meena Instagram

Meena

The National Award-winning Indian actress has appeared in more than 200 films and is a proficient Bharata Natyam dancer. Her elegance is self-evident

Video: Visveshwaran Ganesh 

Shobana

The actor is popularly known as Chackochan and has acted in more than 90 films over a period of more than two decades. He makes sure to set the screen ablaze every single time

Kunchacko Baban

Image: Kunchacko Baban Instagram

Rahman has preserved the charm that made him a Mollywood sensation in the 1980s. His good looks and charisma have not faded with age

Rahman

Image: Rahman Instagram

Manju is recognised as one of the most prominent actresses in Malayalam cinema. The actress is in her 40s, but she's ageing like  fine wine. Her photographs frequently leave people in awe of her beauty

Manju Warrier

Image: Rajeevan Francis

Over the years, the actress has appeared in a spate of blockbuster films. She is often praised for her unparalleled beauty

Nadiya Moidu

Image: Nadiya Moidu Instagram

