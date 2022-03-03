Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 03, 2022
Mollywood stars ageing like a fine wine
Heading 3
Mammootty
For more than five decades, the superstar has ruled the Malayalam cinema industry. He still has that undeniable charisma and is hailed as one of the most respected actors in the industry
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mohanlal, the South Indian sensation, has appeared in over 300 films in different languages. He is one of the most celebrated artists in the industry, and his fans refer to him as Lalettan
Image: Aniesh Upaasana
Mohanlal
The actress made her film debut as a child artist opposite Thalaivii Rajninikanth. She has never failed to capture hearts with her grace since then
Image: Meena Instagram
Meena
The National Award-winning Indian actress has appeared in more than 200 films and is a proficient Bharata Natyam dancer. Her elegance is self-evident
Video: Visveshwaran Ganesh
Shobana
The actor is popularly known as Chackochan and has acted in more than 90 films over a period of more than two decades. He makes sure to set the screen ablaze every single time
Kunchacko Baban
Image: Kunchacko Baban Instagram
Rahman has preserved the charm that made him a Mollywood sensation in the 1980s. His good looks and charisma have not faded with age
Rahman
Image: Rahman Instagram
Manju is recognised as one of the most prominent actresses in Malayalam cinema. The actress is in her 40s, but she's ageing like fine wine. Her photographs frequently leave people in awe of her beauty
Manju Warrier
Image: Rajeevan Francis
Over the years, the actress has appeared in a spate of blockbuster films. She is often praised for her unparalleled beauty
Nadiya Moidu
Image: Nadiya Moidu Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani's mehendi function