Pujya Doss

November 11, 2023

Entertainment

Monster K-dramas similar to Sweet Home

Unleash supernatural chaos with a grim reaper navigating death, intense fight scenes, and a profound exploration of trauma in this gripping series that transcends the afterlife

Image: OCN

Black

A dark fairytale unfolds, weaving monstrous animation and nuanced portrayals of mental health, creating a captivating narrative that breaks the conventional K-drama mold

Image: tvN

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Enter a world of political intrigue and stunning zombie lore in this Kingdom of the Gods adaptation. With two seasons, it delivers captivating storytelling and remarkable costume design

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

Crafted evil spirits and stellar action sequences define this series, based on Amazing Rumor. It keeps audiences engaged and entertained with its supernatural intrigue

Image: OCN

The Uncanny Counter

Possession, religion, and horror tropes converge in this favorite horror series, delivering a chilling narrative that explores the dark depths of supernatural phenomena

Image: OCN

The Guest

A horror anthology catering to true horror buffs, Goedam offers a unique and spine-chilling experience, perfect for those who found fascination in the horrors of Sweet Home

Image: Netflix

Goedam 

Enter the world of apartment complex horror and mystery, based on the Naver WEBTOON, Hell is Other People. Experience expanded cast dynamics and a gripping narrative

Image: OCN

Strangers from Hell 

Pil Sung and Seo Jung form a dynamic duo, unraveling a deep mystery in this series that skillfully navigates character development, delivering unexpected twists and turns

Image: OCN

Possessed 

Biomechanically altered humans embark on superhero quests, posing moral questions and showcasing smashing fight choreography in this adrenaline-pumping K-drama

Image: OCN

Rugal 

Immerse yourself in a world of monsters as Eun Young unveils a secret realm. With unparalleled creature design, this series is a visual delight for horror enthusiasts

Image: Netflix

The School Nurse Files 

