Monster K-dramas similar to Sweet Home
Unleash supernatural chaos with a grim reaper navigating death, intense fight scenes, and a profound exploration of trauma in this gripping series that transcends the afterlife
Image: OCN
Black
A dark fairytale unfolds, weaving monstrous animation and nuanced portrayals of mental health, creating a captivating narrative that breaks the conventional K-drama mold
Image: tvN
It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Enter a world of political intrigue and stunning zombie lore in this Kingdom of the Gods adaptation. With two seasons, it delivers captivating storytelling and remarkable costume design
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
Crafted evil spirits and stellar action sequences define this series, based on Amazing Rumor. It keeps audiences engaged and entertained with its supernatural intrigue
Image: OCN
The Uncanny Counter
Possession, religion, and horror tropes converge in this favorite horror series, delivering a chilling narrative that explores the dark depths of supernatural phenomena
Image: OCN
The Guest
A horror anthology catering to true horror buffs, Goedam offers a unique and spine-chilling experience, perfect for those who found fascination in the horrors of Sweet Home
Image: Netflix
Goedam
Enter the world of apartment complex horror and mystery, based on the Naver WEBTOON, Hell is Other People. Experience expanded cast dynamics and a gripping narrative
Image: OCN
Strangers from Hell
Pil Sung and Seo Jung form a dynamic duo, unraveling a deep mystery in this series that skillfully navigates character development, delivering unexpected twists and turns
Image: OCN
Possessed
Biomechanically altered humans embark on superhero quests, posing moral questions and showcasing smashing fight choreography in this adrenaline-pumping K-drama
Image: OCN
Rugal
Immerse yourself in a world of monsters as Eun Young unveils a secret realm. With unparalleled creature design, this series is a visual delight for horror enthusiasts
Image: Netflix
The School Nurse Files