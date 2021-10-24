oct 24, 2021
Moods of Pooja Hedge in 10 clicks
Pooja Hegde looks strikingly beautiful and aces goofy expressions in her photoshoot which she captioned, “Singham”
Her gloomy geek look in round glasses with a worried expression has all our hearts
Her romantic look with a rose in her hand is what ‘love at first sight’ looks like
Pooja’s shy expression got us blushing
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this sensual look and loud makeup
We are in love with her happy girl selfie post-workout
Pooja’s expression is our Monday mood
The Mohenjo Daro star captioned this picture, “Smushy summer time kisses”
She looked stunning in this ethnic look flashing her million-dollar smile!
We are so in love with all her cutesy expressions!
