oct 24, 2021

Moods of Pooja Hedge in 10 clicks

Pooja Hegde looks strikingly beautiful and aces goofy expressions in her photoshoot which she captioned, “Singham”

Her gloomy geek look in round glasses with a worried expression has all our hearts

Her romantic look with a rose in her hand is what ‘love at first sight’ looks like

Pooja’s shy expression got us blushing

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this sensual look and loud makeup

We are in love with her happy girl selfie post-workout

Pooja’s expression is our Monday mood

The Mohenjo Daro star captioned this picture, “Smushy summer time kisses”

She looked stunning in this ethnic look flashing her million-dollar smile!

We are so in love with all her cutesy expressions!

