Pujya Doss

MARCH 23, 2024

Entertainment

Most Addictive 10 K-pop Songs to Listen to While Studying

BTS' emotional ballad Spring Day offers a soothing melody, perfect for deep concentration

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Spring Day

BLACKPINK's Stay delivers a calming acoustic vibe to help you stay focused during your study sessions

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Stay

EXO's Universe enchants with its heartfelt lyrics and serene atmosphere, creating an ideal study ambience 

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - Universe

Red Velvet's ethereal vocals in One Of These Nights transport you to a tranquil world, aiding in concentration

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - One Of These Nights

TWICE's SIGNAL provides an upbeat, quirky tune that injects energy into your study routine

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - SIGNAL

NCT U's emotive track Without You evokes introspection, enhancing your focus

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT U - Without You

GOT7's Eclipse offers a blend of calming and empowering elements, making it a study-time favorite

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Eclipse

MAMAMOO's Starry Night captivates with its dreamy sound, perfect for a focused study atmosphere

Image: RBW

MAMAMOO - Starry Night

ATEEZ's AURORA combines an enchanting melody with a hint of intensity, driving your concentration

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ - AURORA

Stray Kids' Blueprint energizes with its dynamic rhythm, enhancing productivity during study sessions

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids - Blueprint

