Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Most Adorable Bollywood Couples
Their mushy romance even after so many years of being together is an example of pure love
Riteish-Genelia
Image source- Genelia Instagram
The Bajirao and Mastani of Bollywood have always been the fans' favorite
Image source- Ranveer Singh instagram
Deepika-Ranveer
The cute couple is always making headlines with their PDA
Image source- Alia bhatt instagram
Alia-Ranbir
This newly married couple gives Geet-Aditya vibes
Parineeti-Raghav
Image source- Parineeti Chopra instagram
With their Wedding rumors floating everywhere, we cannot wait to look at their beautiful wedding pictures
Rakul-Jacky.
Image source- Rakulpreet instagram
Vikrant-Sheetal always emit genuine vibes because of their simplicity
Vikrant- Sheetal
Image source- Vikrant Massey Instagram
The couple has recently announced their pregnancy with a cute post
Ali-Richa
Image source- Ali & Richa instagram
Their pictures and pap videos are too cute to handle
Kriti Pulkit
Image source- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
They keep making waves with their stadium PDA and beautiful pictures and we just can’t get enough of them
Anushka Virat
Image source- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Priyanka Nick
Image source- priyanka Chopra Instagram
Our desi girl and videshi guy have been head over heels for each other since their dating days
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.