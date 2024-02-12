Heading 3

 Most Adorable Bollywood Couples

Their mushy romance even after so many years of being together is an example of pure love

Riteish-Genelia

Image source- Genelia Instagram

The Bajirao and Mastani of Bollywood have always been the fans' favorite 

Image source- Ranveer Singh instagram

Deepika-Ranveer

The cute couple is always making headlines with their PDA 

Image source- Alia bhatt instagram

Alia-Ranbir

This newly married couple gives Geet-Aditya vibes 

Parineeti-Raghav

Image source- Parineeti Chopra instagram

With their Wedding rumors floating everywhere, we cannot wait to look at their beautiful wedding pictures

Rakul-Jacky. 

Image source- Rakulpreet instagram

Vikrant-Sheetal always emit genuine vibes because of their simplicity

Vikrant- Sheetal

Image source- Vikrant Massey Instagram

The couple has recently announced their pregnancy with a cute post

Ali-Richa

Image source- Ali & Richa instagram

Their pictures and pap videos are too cute to handle

Kriti Pulkit

Image source- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

They keep making waves with their stadium PDA and beautiful pictures and we just can’t get enough of them

Anushka Virat

Image source- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Priyanka Nick

Image source- priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Our desi girl and videshi guy have been head over heels for each other since their dating days

