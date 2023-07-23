Heading 3

most adored tv jodis 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai’s third-generation leads Abhimanyu and Akshara have won the hearts of the audience. Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod are essaying the respective characters 

AbhiRa 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram

Pandya Store fame Shiva and Raavi portrayed by Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have received the appreciation of the fans 

Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram

ShiVi

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nailed the character of Imlie and Aryan. The viewers were thrilled with their chemistry 

AryLie

Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram 

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar had a crackling on-screen chemistry as Preeta and Karan in Kundali Bhagya

PreeRan

Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram 

MaAn

Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram

The iconic pair of Anupama and Anuj does not need any introduction! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have nailed the essence of their characters in show Anupamaa

Image: Mohsin Khan’s Instagram 

KaIra

The second generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai featured Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. They created magic on-screen as Kartik and Naira 

Ekta Kapoor should be credited for creating some amazing on-screen pairs. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare as Rishi and Lakshmi are adored by the audience 

RishMi

Image: Rohit Suchanti’s Instagram 

Woh Toh Hai Albela fame Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab make a great on-screen pair as Krishna and Sayuri 

 KriSa

Image: Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram

RaYa

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram

The acclaimed pair of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya simply cannot be ignored 

Image: Mugdha Chaphekar’s Instagram 

Kumkum Bhagya’s second-generation leads Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are doing a tremendous job as Prachi and Ranbir 

PraNbir

