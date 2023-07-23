Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 23, 2023
most adored tv jodis
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai’s third-generation leads Abhimanyu and Akshara have won the hearts of the audience. Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod are essaying the respective characters
AbhiRa
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
Pandya Store fame Shiva and Raavi portrayed by Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have received the appreciation of the fans
Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram
ShiVi
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nailed the character of Imlie and Aryan. The viewers were thrilled with their chemistry
AryLie
Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram
Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar had a crackling on-screen chemistry as Preeta and Karan in Kundali Bhagya
PreeRan
Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
MaAn
Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram
The iconic pair of Anupama and Anuj does not need any introduction! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have nailed the essence of their characters in show Anupamaa
Image: Mohsin Khan’s Instagram
KaIra
The second generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai featured Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. They created magic on-screen as Kartik and Naira
Ekta Kapoor should be credited for creating some amazing on-screen pairs. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare as Rishi and Lakshmi are adored by the audience
RishMi
Image: Rohit Suchanti’s Instagram
Woh Toh Hai Albela fame Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab make a great on-screen pair as Krishna and Sayuri
KriSa
Image: Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram
RaYa
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
The acclaimed pair of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya simply cannot be ignored
Image: Mugdha Chaphekar’s Instagram
Kumkum Bhagya’s second-generation leads Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are doing a tremendous job as Prachi and Ranbir
PraNbir
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.