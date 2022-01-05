Entertainment

Most anticipated movies of 2022

K.G.F Chapter 2

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tondon, the gritty action drama which tells the tale of Kolar Gold Fields will release on April 14, 2022

RRR

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, this magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR is a fictional drama set in the 1920s

Prithviraj

The YRF movie based on Prithviraj Chauhan featuring Akshay Kumar opposite Manushi Chhillar is slated to hit the screens on 21st January

Brahmastra

Part of Ayan Mukerji's trilogy, this Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor movie has been much talked about as it brings together the real-life couple in reel for the first time

Gangubai Kathiawadi

After all the delays in 2021, the grand SLB film starring Alia Bhatt is set to hit the theatres on February 18, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha

This remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles

Dhakkad

Actress Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film is set for theatrical release on April 8, 2022

Dharma Productions' entertainment drama starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor is another big-ticket release scheduled to hit the screens on 24th June

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar's second movie of 2022 also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon and will release theatrically on 4th March

Shamshera

The movie will see Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor come under one roof for period action drama and is set to release on March 18, 2022

