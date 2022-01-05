Entertainment
Most anticipated movies of 2022
K.G.F Chapter 2
Starring Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tondon, the gritty action drama which tells the tale of Kolar Gold Fields will release on April 14, 2022
Image: IMDb
RRR
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, this magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR is a fictional drama set in the 1920s
Image: IMDb
Prithviraj
The YRF movie based on Prithviraj Chauhan featuring Akshay Kumar opposite Manushi Chhillar is slated to hit the screens on 21st January
Image: IMDb
Brahmastra
Part of Ayan Mukerji's trilogy, this Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor movie has been much talked about as it brings together the real-life couple in reel for the first time
Image: IMDb
Gangubai Kathiawadi
After all the delays in 2021, the grand SLB film starring Alia Bhatt is set to hit the theatres on February 18, 2022
Image: IMDb
Laal Singh Chaddha
This remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles
Image: IMDb
Dhakkad
Actress Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film is set for theatrical release on April 8, 2022
Image: IMDb
Dharma Productions' entertainment drama starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor is another big-ticket release scheduled to hit the screens on 24th June
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Bachchan Pandey
Akshay Kumar's second movie of 2022 also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon and will release theatrically on 4th March
Image: IMDb
Shamshera
The movie will see Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor come under one roof for period action drama and is set to release on March 18, 2022
Image: IMDb
