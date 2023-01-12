Heading 3
Most beautiful female
K-pop idols 2022
Vedangi Joshi
jan 12, 2023
Entertainment
Bae Suzy is a goddess of beauty that needs no words
Bae Suzy
Image Credit : News1
Image Credit : News1
Jisoo
The BLACKPINK Jisoo is a doll sculpted very carefully
Image Credit : News1
Beauty that shines always
Nayeon
Image Credit : News1
She can look gorgeous even in simple designs
Yoona
Image Credit : News1
A real-life walking fairy
Nancy
Image Credit : News1
Winter
Only she can look sexy and pretty at the same time
One can't stop admiring her beauty
Irene
Image Credit : News1
Image Credit : News1
Smiling angel in a fairytale of happiness
Sejeong
Image Credit : News1
IU
IU is the perfect example of an elegantly beautiful woman
