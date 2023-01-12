Heading 3

Most beautiful female
 K-pop idols 2022

Vedangi Joshi

jan 12, 2023

Entertainment 

Bae Suzy is a goddess of beauty that needs no words

Bae Suzy

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

Jisoo

The BLACKPINK Jisoo is a doll sculpted very carefully

Best hair colours of the TXT members

Top 10 looks of Im Soo Hyang

Image Credit : News1

Beauty that shines always 

Nayeon

Image Credit : News1

She can look gorgeous even in simple designs

Yoona 

Image Credit : News1

A real-life walking fairy 

Nancy

Image Credit : News1

Winter 

Only she can look sexy and pretty at the same time

One can't stop admiring her beauty 

Irene 

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

Smiling angel in a fairytale of happiness 

Sejeong

Image Credit : News1

IU

IU is the perfect example of an elegantly beautiful woman

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here