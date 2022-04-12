Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 12, 2022
Most controversial Oscars moments
Will Smith Slap
Image: Getty Images
At Oscars 2022, Will Smith shockingly smacked Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith
At the 2017 Academy Awards, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced the wrong Best Picture winner as La La Land instead of Moonlight
Image: Getty Images
Best Picture Gaffe
Adrien Brody after winning his Best Actor Award at the 2003 Oscars, kissed presenter Halle Berry on stage without her consent
Adrien Brody Kiss
Image: Getty Images
Marlon Brando left everyone shocked after he declined the Best Actor Award he had won for his role in The Godfather in 1973 as a political stand
Image: Getty Images
Marlon Brando Oscar Return
John Travolta Mispronunciation
Image: Getty Images
At the 2014 Oscars, John Travolta mispronounced Idina Menzel's name in a cringeworthy manner as he called her Adele Dazeem ahead of her performance
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith boycotted Oscars 2016 after people of colour were left out from acting nominations amid 'Oscars So White' campaign
Oscars Boycott
Image: Getty Images
Oscars 2019 made history as the first ceremony in 30 years to have no host after Kevin Hart was asked to quit over his controversial tweets
Oscars No Host
Image: Getty Images
In 1993, Richard Gere was banned from being a presenter at the Oscars after he denounced the Chinese Government while announcing the nominees
Richard Gere Ban
Image: Getty Images
James Franco and Anne Hathaway were dubbed as the worst Oscars hosts by fans after they delivered an awkward monologue in 2011
James Franco Hosting
Image: Getty Images
After Bong Joon Ho's Parasite won Best Picture in 2020, the lights went dim as the cast and crew of the film made it to the stage for their speech
Parasite Best Picture Speech
