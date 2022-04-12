Entertainment

Most controversial Oscars moments

Will Smith Slap

Image: Getty Images

At Oscars 2022, Will Smith shockingly smacked Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

At the 2017 Academy Awards, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced the wrong Best Picture winner as La La Land instead of Moonlight

Image: Getty Images

Best Picture Gaffe

Adrien Brody after winning his Best Actor Award at the 2003 Oscars, kissed presenter Halle Berry on stage without her consent

Adrien Brody Kiss

Image: Getty Images

Marlon Brando left everyone shocked after he declined the Best Actor Award he had won for his role in The Godfather in 1973 as a political stand

Image: Getty Images

Marlon Brando Oscar Return

John Travolta Mispronunciation

Image: Getty Images

At the 2014 Oscars, John Travolta mispronounced Idina Menzel's name in a cringeworthy manner as he called her Adele Dazeem ahead of her performance

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith boycotted Oscars 2016 after people of colour were left out from acting nominations amid 'Oscars So White' campaign

Oscars Boycott

Image: Getty Images

Oscars 2019 made history as the first ceremony in 30 years to have no host after Kevin Hart was asked to quit over his controversial tweets

Oscars No Host

Image: Getty Images

In 1993, Richard Gere was banned from being a presenter at the Oscars after he denounced the Chinese Government while announcing the nominees

Richard Gere Ban

Image: Getty Images

James Franco and Anne Hathaway were dubbed as the worst Oscars hosts by fans after they delivered an awkward monologue in 2011

James Franco Hosting

Image: Getty Images

After Bong Joon Ho's Parasite won Best Picture in 2020, the lights went dim as the cast and crew of the film made it to the stage for their speech

Parasite Best Picture Speech

